Lake County commissioners took steps on Tuesday morning to ensure that funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act are properly distributed to nonprofit organizations which applied for grants and are monitored after grants are awarded.
Lake County expects to receive $2,485,677 in ARPA funds over two years. A portion of the funds will be distributed among qualifying nonprofit organizations that applied for grants. The remaining funds will be used by the county.
On Tuesday, grants in the amount of $807,820 were awarded, leaving $1,677,847 for use by the county. Any of the funds awarded to organizations that are not used for the projects described in their applications will also be returned to the county as part of the county’s agreement with the organization.
Applications from nonprofits and recommendations by a review committee had been distributed to commissioners at the March 1 meeting for their review. Prior to awarding the grants, commissioners reviewed the paperwork which each organization will receive when notified of the award.
They also approved a conflict-of-interest policy after discussing what constituted a conflict of interest. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated that while the county does have a policy in place, she wanted a specific one for matters related to the federal funds.
Prior to voting on the separate grant applications, commissioners formally reviewed the process which has been used in determining the awards.
“I want some of these things documented,” Gust said, asking that the findings be entered into the official minutes of the meeting. She also explained that grant recipients would be considered beneficiaries because they are not carrying out projects on behalf of the county.
Commissioners voted to approve the following grants: Domestic Violence Network, $15,000; Making Oldham Ramona Excellent, $10,000; Madison United Methodist Church – Gathering Meal, $16,100; Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP), $66,500; Bethel Lutheran Home, $251,912; Lake County Food Pantry, $149,638; Lake County Historical Society (Lake County Museum), $98,670; and Lake Area Improvement Corporation, $200,000.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Accepted the resignations of two part-time correctional officers, Roger Olson and Gabrielle Grindeland, and approved the temporary hiring of a Davison County correctional officer.
— Acknowledged a request for assistance from Rutland Township for the small structure inventory being conducted by the county with Rural Access Infrastructure Funds.
— Approved a rental agreement from Shannon Vostad for the use of the 4-H Center on May 14 for a graduation party.
— Approved a rental agreement from Mike Clark for use of the 4-H Center and 4-H Livestock Barn for a 4-H and FFA pig sale on April 23.
— Approved four utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy for the reconstruction of existing overhead distribution lines.
— Approved a purchase agreement with I-State Truck Center in Sioux Falls for a 2023 Freightliner chassis. Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson said the projected delivery date is September 2022. He reported that as other parts are received, the truck will be set up by one of the vendors.
— Approved soliciting bids for replacing the bridge on 456th Avenue north of SD-34 known as the Stemper bridge. The county has been awarded a Bridge Improvement Grant for this project in the amount of $567,000 with a 70/30 match.
The project was planned for fiscal year 2023, but Auditor Paula Barrick reported funds are available to do the project early. Under this program, the county must pay for the project and will receive reimbursement for the state’s portion after the project has been completed.
Commissioners considered three options in making the decision to advertise for bids now, two of which involved bidding the project to be completed by next year. Nelson expressed the opinion that with rising costs, it might be best to bid the project now to get a price locked in.
“That bridge – the sooner we can get it fixed, the better,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke said, in agreement. “There’s a lot of traffic on that road.”