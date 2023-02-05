St. Thomas book parade

SOFIA (left), Nico and Max Aldana, Corey Johnson and Austin Ragsdale were happy to show off their picks from St. Thomas School's book parade, which took place on Thursday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Book fairs and parades are a staple at most schools as they offer faculty a festive way to spread the joys of reading. They also provide students and staff a chance to discuss their favorite stories and characters while serving as fund-raising opportunities for the school itself.

St. Thomas School in Madison held its own parade on Thursday, lining the stage in the gym with books and inviting family members to join in the fun.