Book fairs and parades are a staple at most schools as they offer faculty a festive way to spread the joys of reading. They also provide students and staff a chance to discuss their favorite stories and characters while serving as fund-raising opportunities for the school itself.
St. Thomas School in Madison held its own parade on Thursday, lining the stage in the gym with books and inviting family members to join in the fun.
The parade was one of the main events for St. Thomas’ celebration of National Catholic Schools Week, along with a schoolwide open house and a visit from Sioux Falls Bishop Donald DeGrood.
Aside from community fun, the parade provides funding for the school library, ensuring they can keep the shelves stocked with new books every year.
“As of this morning before Mass, we had already sold $575 worth of books, and our school gets half of that back in proceeds,” St. Thomas Librarian Courtney Weck told attending parents, “and I’m sure we’re way ahead of that now because your kids have excellent taste in books.”
This was St. Thomas’ second year hosting the book parade, and students eagerly gathered around the tables in search of their new favorite book. The parade contained a diverse selection, from dinosaurs to outdoor adventures to science fiction and much more, with books in Spanish also being available.
To add the festivities, kindergarten through fifth-grade students created full costume ensembles for a special book selected by each grade level.
“The kids used art class and library time to explore these characters and create their props,” Weck said.
Grade by grade, the students paraded their costumes through the gym, pausing for smiles and pictures.
Fourth- and fifth-graders selected “The Prince, the Witch, the Thief and the Bears” by Alastair Chisholm, with students dressing up as all of the titular characters. The third-graders featured knights, kings and dragons in their rendition of “Boy” by Phil Cummings.
“Where Happiness Lives” by Barry Timms was chosen by the second-graders, which saw them fashioned as a troop of fluffy mice. First-graders selected “Beast Feast” by Emma Yarlett, and the students adorned themselves in accordingly beastly attire.
The kindergarteners brought a musical component to their performance of “Dan the Taxi Man” by Eric Ode, which tells the tale of a band in need of a ride for their big show. Students dressed for the occasion, playing their instruments, and singing the “Dan the Taxi Man” song as they walked around the gym.
Once each grade debuted their costumes, students returned to browsing the book selection as well as joining their parents for some family reading time.
Weck said another aspect of the book parade is informing students on her duties as a librarian as well as how new books are added.
“It’s been really fun to talk with them about how information changes, how libraries work and why they’re important, and the students got really into it,” she noted.
Additionally, Thursday was “anything but a backpack day” at St. Thomas, which meant students brought creative items from home to carry their things around the school. These included suitcases, buckets, toy shopping carts and even cardboard soda containers. That morning also saw an extra opportunity for family time via the school’s “Loved Ones for Lunch” event.