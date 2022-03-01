Just over a month after announcing a $90 million cyber-research initiative, Dakota State University made another major announcement on Monday afternoon. The institution has raised $45 million toward the $100 million athletics complex, enough to begin construction of Phase I.
“These monumental announcements are getting to be routine,” local businessman and former Regent Randy Schaefer said when he took the podium.
Schaefer was one of eight speakers to share thoughts at the DSU Fieldhouse. Among them were Madison Superintendent Joel Jorgenson, who expressed appreciation for the partnership which exists between the Madison Central School District and the university; Terry Schultz, president of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation board of directors, who talked about the athletics center as an economic driver; and Matt Hocks, COO of Sanford Health, who said the future of health care could be found at DSU.
Student athlete Cody Brown elicited raucous applause when he took the podium to talk about his decision to attend DSU. Growing up in Madison, he was determined to choose a different university. That changed when he was a junior at Madison High School.
“There is no place I would rather be,” Brown told an appreciative audience, describing the culture of determination, guts and greatness that enables DSU teams to compete in championship tournaments.
“We all know we have champions in our midst,” Brown said. “One of my greatest honors is to be their teammate.”
He described his anticipation as he looks forward to playing on the new football field which is part of Phase I of the project. The Athletics Events Center will also include a relocated track, esports arena and soccer field in addition to a variety of indoor spaces.
DSU President José-Marie Griffiths described athletics as an integral part of the university experience and listed three of the university’s goals for athletics: increasing student participation, increasing academic programs and developing new facilities.
She focused briefly on esports, which she identified as “an interesting bridge sport,” and tech athletes. She noted that esports and drone racing are a natural fit for the university and provide tech athletes with an opportunity to learn teamwork and time management like other athletes.
“Basically, DSU is rising. Everyone knows it,” Griffiths said. “We’re not only rising, we’re aiming high.”
Former DSU athlete Miles Beacom, who currently serves as the CEO of Premier Bankcard, talked about the way scholarships have enabled DSU to build championship teams.
“All we’re missing today is to have the fields, the track and the courts to compete on,” he said, noting the courts and fields haven’t changed since he was a student 45 years ago. He described the new athletics complex as a game changer for DSU.
“This school did so much for me, I will always be indebted to it,” he stated.
Beacom, along with Premier Bankcard and First Premier Bank, made the lead gift of $10 million toward the project.
Schaefer also noted how little has changed with DSU’s athletics facilities since he was a student, but he spoke primarily from the perspective of having served on the South Dakota Board of Regents.
“This is more than a facilities upgrade and announcement,” Schaefer said. “I see it as a final stake in the ground.”
He said the state Legislature annually asks the Regents whether South Dakota has too many public universities, and he recalled the way DSU was considered as a possible site when the state needed a new prison in the 1980s. Instead, the University of South Dakota at Springfield was closed for that purpose.
The Legislature also asks regularly why DSU needs an athletics program, according to Schaefer. Currently, one out of every three students at DSU is an athlete.
“If we don’t have a stake in the ground, we’re at risk,” Schaefer said.
He believes a new athletics complex will prevent the Legislature from questioning the validity of the university’s program.
He then put this latest fund-raising endeavor within the context of what has been accomplished at DSU in recent years. He recalled the impetus was a meeting between Griffiths and former Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
“He’d just heard about all these great things that were happening at DSU,” Schaefer said, explaining Daugaard had been on a trip to California.
At the meeting, Daugaard and Griffiths began to discuss what could happen at DSU with private sector support.
“’What could you do?’ he asked. ‘Let me show you,’ she said. ‘It won’t take that much, maybe $50 million’,” Schaefer related.
Since that discussion, both the MadLabs and the Beacom Institute of Technology have been constructed with private sector support, and funds have been raised for Phase I of the Athletics Events Center.
Several speakers asked for additional support so the university can fully realize the campaign goal of $100 million and complete other phases of the project, including an arena, indoor track and training facility, outdoor plaza and new baseball/softball fields.