The Madison Bulldogs kept things competitive during the first half against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. The visiting Bulldogs trailed the Chargers 22-9 after 16 minutes. The Chargers broke open the game with a 13-0 run to start the second half and earn a 35-9 lead.
Sioux Falls Christian kept the foot on the gas and ran away from the Bulldogs to pick up the 55-29 victory.
Zoey Gerry finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Audrey Nelson chipped in with nine points. Karley Lurz scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
“I wasn’t expecting to reach this milestone until I realized going into my senior season, I needed 157 more points," Gerry said. "After knowing that, I was confident that I was going to be able to achieve it. This, of course, wouldn’t be possible without all of my teammates and coaches I have had throughout the years.”
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64,
Madison 43
Dell Rapids St. Mary handed the Bulldogs their third straight loss on Saturday at the Dakota Valley Conference Girls Basketball Classic. The Cardinals hit 12 three-pointers en route to a 64-43 victory against the Bulldogs.
Madison senior Zoey Gerry reached the 1,000 career points milestone during the game. Gerry finished the game with nine points.
Nelson scored a team-leading 28 points for the Bulldogs. Lurz chipped in with four points.
With the pair of losses, the Bulldogs are now 3-7 overall. They’ll look to break back into the win column at home on Monday against Lennox.