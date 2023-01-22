Madison GBB

MADISON'S Zoey Gerry attempts a shot against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. Gerry reached 1,000 career points on Saturday against Dell Rapids St. Mary.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs kept things competitive during the first half against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. The visiting Bulldogs trailed the Chargers 22-9 after 16 minutes. The Chargers broke open the game with a 13-0 run to start the second half and earn a 35-9 lead.

Sioux Falls Christian kept the foot on the gas and ran away from the Bulldogs to pick up the 55-29 victory.