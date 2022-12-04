The Madison wrestling team opened the new campaign on Thursday with a 39-38 victory on the road against Milbank.
“It was nice to get the season started, and we were happy to come away with a team win,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “We moved our lineup around a little tonight, and it paid off in the end for us.
We thought that our kids competed hard and the intensity was where we needed it to be for the first match of the season.
That first match of the season is kind of a litmus test to see where we are skill-wise and what things need to be stressed going forward.”
In the 106-lb. division, Madison’s Wyatt Pickard defeated Evan Folk by decision (7-1). Madison’s Carter Downs won by fall in the 120-lb. division against Andrew Folk.
In the 132-lb. weight class, Carson Wolf defeated Jayce Jonason by pinfall. Madison’s Caleb Hodges picked up a pinfall victory in the 138-lb. division against Jacob Johnson.
Flandreau Invitational
The Madison Bulldogs, Howard Tigers and Chester Flyers all competed in the Flandreau Invitational on Saturday. Madison, Howard and Chester were three of the 12 teams that competed at the wrestling meet.
The Bulldogs placed second overall with a team score of 149. Luverne placed first with a score of 169.
The Howard Tigers placed sixth with a score of 72.5. Chester picked up 18 points to finish in 10th place.
Madison
Wyatt Pickard took home first place in the 106-pound division. Pickard won his first-place match by pinfall. The Madison grappler reached the championship match by defeating Luverne’s Brody Kopp by fall.
In the championship match, Pickard won by decision (7-4) against Red Rock Central’s Keegan Stein.
Madison’s Caleb Hodges took home first place in the 138-pound division. Hodges defeated Luverne’s Hudson Hough by pinfall in the opening round.
Hodges reached the championship match with a pinfall victory over Red Rock Central’s Andrew Pankonin. In the championship match, Hodges defeated Deubrook’s Jaxon Quail by decision (7-6).
Carson Wolf placed second in the 132-pound division. Wolf defeated EPJ’s Spencer Marx by pinfall in the opening round.
Wolf advanced to the championship match by defeating Luverne’s Josh Stroh by pinfall. In the championship match, Wolf lost to Deubrook’s Gavin Kloos by decision (3-1).
Alex Swedlund reached the championship match in the 220-pound weight class. Swedlund defeated Luverne’s Kane Akkerman by pinfall to reach the championship match. In the championship match, Swedlund lost to RRC’s Keaton Skarupa.
Madison’s Alex Zwak picked up a third-place finish in the 113-pound weight class. After losing his first match, Zwak won by pinfall in the third place match to earn a Top Three finish.
Henry Meyer picked up a third-place finish in the 126-pound division. After losing his first match, Meyer won his second match by pinfall to reach the third-place match. In the third-place match, Meyer defeated Elk-Point Jefferson’s Luke Swatek by pinfall.
Blake Johnson placed third in the 145-pound division. After starting the day 1-1, Johnson defeated Deubrook’s CJ Fitzsimmons by major decision (11-3) in the third-place match.
Tristen Dorhout finished third in the 152-pound division. Dorhout won his first match of the day by pinfall but lost his second match by pinfall. Dorhout reached the third-place match by picking up his second victory by pinfall. In the championship match, Dorhout earned his third victory by pinfall to pick up the third-place finish.
Layne Hess placed third in the 170-pound division. Hess defeated Deubrook’s Reed VanWormer by fall to open the tournament. Hess dropped his second match of the day by pinfall. Hess reached the third-place match by defeating Flandreau’s Caleb Pitsenberger by pinfall. In the third-place match, Hess defeated VanWormer again by pinfall.
Howard
Howard’s Connor Giedd took home first place in the 120-pound division. Giedd won his first match of the day by technical fall (18-1). Giedd reached the championship match by defeating Deubrook’s Tyson Hagberg by technical fall (20-3). In the championship match, Giedd picked up another technical fall victory (16-1) against Luverne’s Matthew Gangestad.
Tate Miller placed first in the 145-pound division for the Tigers. Miller won his first match by decision (8-1). The Howard wrestler reached the championship match with a pinfall victory. In the championship match, Miller defeated RRC’s Evan Bartholomaus by decision (8-3).