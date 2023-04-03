THE MADISON MASTERSINGERS perform at St. Thomas Aquinas Church under the direction of Yvonne Dietterle on Palm Sunday. The group's next concerts will be during Christmas, but President Charlotte Groce said to be on the lookout for the possibility of bonus performances this summer.
For nearly 35 years, the Madison MasterSingers have showcased their musical talents through their yearly Christmas and spring concerts. Though many members have performed with the choir for decades, the group is always looking for new faces to add to its ranks. This year, Dakota State University students Garret Leiseth and Wyatt Olson made their MasterSingers’ debut during the Palm Sunday concert at Madison’s St. Thomas Aquinas Church.
“This is my first year at DSU,” Olson explained. “I was reached out to by Charlotte [Groce, MasterSingers president] since I was attending the Methodist church, which she and a couple other members are a part of. The opportunity to be in a choir wasn’t one that I was going to pass up. Being in a big choir is always exciting for me.”
Olson is studying mathematics and computer science and is originally from North Dakota. Before joining the MasterSingers, Olson’s choir experience came through his high school as well as a number of festival choirs he performed with during the summers.
“The memories from these are some of my highlights from high school,” Olson added. “Being in a choir and being involved in music is something I really enjoy.”
This perspective is backed up by Leiseth, a DSU sophomore from Crooks who is majoring in business management. This is Leiseth’s first year at DSU after transferring from South Dakota State University. Along with sharing space in the bass section of the MasterSingers, Leiseth and Olson are roommates, with Leiseth crediting his friend for introducing him to the group.
“Wyatt heard about it from the church he goes to, and he was at practice one night and texted me that I should come check out this MasterSingers thing, and I said I’d love to,” Leiseth explained.
Like Olson, Leiseth’s passion for singing is rooted in his time in high school.
“I was in choir as early as I could be in high school all the way up until my senior year,” he said.
Before moving to Madison, Leiseth also performed as a member of SDSU’s Statesmen Choir, an experience he described as “wonderful.” Leiseth noted that he and Olson have greatly enjoyed their time in MasterSingers.
“Hearing all the beautiful voices singing at the same time is a great thing for the ears,” Leiseth said.
Leiseth and Olson, along with the other 32 members of the choir, began their performance preparations Jan. 9, practicing each subsequent week until their 11-song set was in concert shape. Unfortunately, the group’s concert at Howard’s Bethany Lutheran Church on Friday was canceled due to weather, but the Palm Sunday performance went ahead as planned.
The concert was directed by Yvonne Dietterle, with member Jane Utecht serving as the accompanist after the group’s usual accompanist, Karen Freier, sustained an injury to her playing hands. On top of this, Christy Perry joined the group for the concert as well, playing clarinet and flute on select songs.
Additionally, the audio from Sunday’s concert was recorded by the president of DSU’s live events club, Martin Bailey. Originally from Nebraska, Bailey is in his third year at DSU studying sound design and digital arts. He said that he was hired for the event so that the audio could be burned onto CDs for later distribution.
“It’s super fun to set up for a choir,” Bailey said. “We have some up-close, really directional condenser microphones, and then I put an omnidirectional microphone in the back, and the piano was just a direct signal into the mixer.”
While the MasterSingers’ season is largely over until September when practice will begin for the Christmas shows, Groce said to look out for the possibility of some summer performances.