Madison MasterSingers Palm Sunday

THE MADISON MASTERSINGERS perform at St. Thomas Aquinas Church under the direction of Yvonne Dietterle on Palm Sunday. The group's next concerts will be during Christmas, but President Charlotte Groce said to be on the lookout for the possibility of bonus performances this summer.

 Photo by Audra Lynam

For nearly 35 years, the Madison MasterSingers have showcased their musical talents through their yearly Christmas and spring concerts. Though many members have performed with the choir for decades, the group is always looking for new faces to add to its ranks. This year, Dakota State University students Garret Leiseth and Wyatt Olson made their MasterSingers’ debut during the Palm Sunday concert at Madison’s St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

“This is my first year at DSU,” Olson explained. “I was reached out to by Charlotte [Groce, MasterSingers president] since I was attending the Methodist church, which she and a couple other members are a part of. The opportunity to be in a choir wasn’t one that I was going to pass up. Being in a big choir is always exciting for me.”