The goal of a recently completed project at Lake Herman State Park is clear: greater accessibility.
“For people who have mobility issues, it provides a way to get down to the shore,” said District Park Manager John Bame.
He acknowledged the newly installed staircase from the youth group area to the shore of Lake Herman is not ADA accessible, but it is a significant improvement over the steep and slippery path which had previously been in use.
“It’s a safety issue,” Bame said. “Now they can get down there to throw rocks, fish...the stuff I like doing.”
The staircase is one of three projects which will be completed at Lake Herman this summer as local Scouts work to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. The Izaak Walton League clubhouse will also be the location of an Eagle Scout service project.
Chris Driscoll, the Scout in charge of Saturday’s project, admits his mother – Lisa Driscoll – inspired him to consider doing a project at Lake Herman State Park. She has accompanied him on his scouting journey, having started as an assistant den leader when he was a Cub Scout and continuing in leadership positions as he has advanced in the program.
“She’s the one who pushes me to get stuff done,” he also admitted.
While his mother did provide direction when he began to consider doing an Eagle Scout service project, Chris selected the project, did the planning and provided the leadership necessary to get the work done. For him, supervising the work was the hard part.
“I do find myself wanting to help out. I like being hands-on. That’s how I usually roll,” Driscoll said.
When he approached Bame about doing a project, he was given several options from which to choose. He was attracted to the staircase for several reasons. First, although he did not have building experience, he felt he could successfully manage the project.
Second, Bame showed him this project before others at the park, so he felt it was important. Third, having camped at the site several times as a Scout, he could appreciate the safety benefits of the project.
Driscoll reported that as he worked with Bame to develop the project, the concept changed. Initially, they planned to install steps which involved laying down timbers and backfilling with dirt to create a natural staircase.
Bame proposed installing a traditional staircase because they are safer. With a step every seven inches, people are less likely to miss a step and fall, he said. However, a traditional wooden staircase has the secondary benefit of lasting longer.
Driscoll planned the project, determining the dimensions and the supplies needed. He also recruited fellow Scouts and friends to actually do the work.
“He leads the project and takes care of the logistics,” explained Bame, who is also a Scout leader. “He can’t touch a single tool.”
Driscoll’s responsibilities also included problem-solving. Despite careful planning, his crew did encounter challenges as they worked.
“We came across roots we couldn’t get through and rocks. We’ve had to adjust where each post is setting,” he said.
As work proceeded on Saturday morning, volunteers stepped up to do what needed to be done – cutting wood, screwing steps into place, building the platform at the top of the stairs. When completed, the staircase would also have a handrail to increase safety of the project.
In selecting and coordinating this service project, Driscoll was guided by a workbook developed to both help the Scout complete the project and provide a basis for evaluating the project as part of the Scout’s board of review, which is part of becoming an Eagle Scout. In speaking with an Eagle Scout, Driscoll said he learned that while this provides a foundation for completing the project, he may use a different approach in the future.
“Andrew [Jones] told me, ‘You’ll find out when you’re older, you won’t use the things you’ve been taught. You’ll figure out your own way’,” Driscoll said.