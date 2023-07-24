Traffic switch scheduled for US-14 near Arlington Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARLINGTON – On Wednesday, traffic will be switched to the newly constructed westbound lanes of US-14 near Arlington.Once the traffic switch is complete, the contractor will begin work to build the new alignments for eastbound US-14 and the US-81 intersection.The 14/81 intersection will remain open during this phase of the construction project.Additional information about this reconstruction project is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/arlington-pcn-05hu. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Carper Sweet Corn Local musicians rock out at Farm Fest 2023 Games, concert planned for Miracle Treat Day County slashes Highway Department budget County seeks grants for multiple bridge projects National Night Out set for Aug. 1 Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend Music, food and fun at DownTown in MadTown Laura Reed's been gardening since childhood Local teams to compete in Summer Slam volleyball Follow us Facebook Twitter