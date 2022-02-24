Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/23/22 00:03 CFS22-00992 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

02/23/22 08:45 CFS22-00993 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8th St MADISON

02/23/22 09:00 CFS22-00994 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

02/23/22 09:58 CFS22-00995 MVA Report Taken MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

02/23/22 10:14 CFS22-00996 Counterfeit Money Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

02/23/22 12:27 CFS22-00998 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO 463RD AVE WENTWORTH

02/23/22 12:57 CFS22-00999 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST

02/23/22 13:36 CFS22-01000 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

02/23/22 14:40 CFS22-01001 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS W CENTER ST

02/23/22 16:13 CFS22-01002 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS 233RD ST MADISON

02/23/22 17:26 CFS22-01003 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON

02/23/22 19:21 CFS22-01004 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

02/23/22 20:30 CFS22-01005 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/23/22 22:52 CFS22-01006 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 14