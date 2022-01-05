Drone races and e-sports were among the topics discussed on Wednesday afternoon when Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths made the university’s budget request to the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.
Griffiths began her presentation by focusing on DSU strengths, including enrollment increases, the increasing number of degrees awarded annually, and a 99% placement average. She highlighted accomplishments which demonstrate the quality of education DSU students receive.
Among them is having four DSU students earn places on the U.S. Cyber Team which will compete at the International Cybersecurity Challenge in Athens, Greece, in June. Griffiths reported that 800 students from across the country competed for 20 places.
“This is like the Olympics of cyber games, and we have four places,” she reported. “Our students from South Dakota will be going.”
Griffiths told legislators that DSU is offering four new degree programs, including two in artificial intelligence, and eliminated nine degree majors for the sake of efficiency. In addition, she reported on new articulation agreements with community colleges and technical institutes.
The program which intrigued legislators most was the DSU Cyber Academy, which involves offering high school students in select locations the opportunity to take dual credits in cybersecurity and cyber leadership. Griffiths reported some courses are taught online and some by DSU graduates who are teaching in those locations.
“This is a program we’ve never advertised, but the market it there,” Griffiths said.
Currently, the academy is offered in Madison, Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, but the university is working with the Southern Hills Education Consortium to offer it there. The university also has plans to expand statewide if the Legislature approves the $30 million investment in cybersecurity training at DSU recommended by Gov. Kristi Noem in her budget address.
DSU would invest $10 million over five years in the Governor’s Cyber Academy. The funding would be used to address technical considerations such as broadband connectivity and laptops capable of doing the coursework in addition to ensuring personnel were in place to teach the classes.
“We want to make sure the students have adequate support,” Griffiths indicated.
The remaining $20 million would be used to build capacity in the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences to double the number of graduates within five years. Griffiths described workforce shortages in the area of cybersecurity to support the need for this “seed money.”
Funding to expand the cyber programs was just one of two priority requests. Griffiths also asked for legislative approval to build Phase I of a new athletics complex. The Athletics Events Center would be built with $28 million in private funds and have a $7 million endowment.
To establish the need, Griffiths pointed out the current athletic building was constructed in 1957 and is shared with the S.D. Army National Guard.
“It’s really showing its age,” she said.
In addition, the athletics program has grown in recent years to more than 400 students, an increase of 55% since 2017.
The proposed events center would include team locker rooms, training facilities, an e-sports arena, indoor gathering space, biomechanics lab and classrooms, the athletics Hall of Fame, and restrooms. Griffiths explained the biomechanics lab would not focus on performance, but on injury prevention.
She also spoke about e-sports, which she described as “the most watched and followed sport in the world.” E-sports, according to CNN, is competitive video gaming.
“E-sports is our newest varsity sports programs,” Griffiths told legislators, noting that DSU has helped to create the first college division in e-sports.
When asked if other sports are being considered, she indicated soccer is being considered as well as golf and drone racing. She reported that DSU currently has a drone racing club with about 50 members.
“We have to be careful because we’re close to the airport and there are FFA restrictions,” Griffiths said. She indicated flying drones increases eye-hand coordination and will have uses beyond the military in the future.
“We’re trying to keep that technology edge,” Griffiths said. She reported that should the Legislature approve the building project, DSU will need to acquire more land to build the Athletics Events Center and planned complex, which will include an indoor track and practice facility as well as a basketball/volleyball arena.
Stacy Krusemark, vice president for business and administrative services, also provided financial information requested by legislators.