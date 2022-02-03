Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/02/22 08:05 CFS22-00622 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

02/02/22 08:12 CFS22-00623 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

02/02/22 08:19 CFS22-00624 Medical Injury Completed/Settled by Phone 224TH ST RAMONA

02/02/22 09:32 CFS22-00625 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON

02/02/22 14:12 CFS22-00627 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST

02/02/22 16:06 CFS22-00628 Parking Complaint Citation Issued MPD E CENTER

02/02/22 17:20 CFS22-00629 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

02/02/22 18:22 CFS22-00630 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/02/22 18:50 CFS22-00631 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

02/02/22 19:07 CFS22-00632 Suspicious Smell/Odor Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

02/02/22 19:58 CFS22-00633 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

02/02/22 20:34 CFS22-00634 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

02/02/22 20:34 CFS22-00635 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

02/02/22 23:45 CFS22-00636 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.009525, -97.120321

Total Records: 14