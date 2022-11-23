Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/22/22 08:05 CFS22-07539 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON11/22/22 09:53 CFS22-07540 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON11/22/22 10:45 CFS22-07541 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON11/22/22 10:46 CFS22-07542 MVA Report Taken MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON11/22/22 12:44 CFS22-07543 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy W Center St MADISON11/22/22 12:52 CFS22-07544 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON11/22/22 13:07 CFS22-07545 Animal Other Information/Administrative SD HWY 19 MADISON11/22/22 13:22 CFS22-07546 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON11/22/22 14:15 CFS22-07547 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON11/22/22 16:21 CFS22-07548 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy W Center St MADISON11/22/22 16:30 CFS22-07549 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON11/22/22 18:00 CFS22-07550 Alarm Medical Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON11/22/22 18:32 CFS22-07551 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON11/22/22 18:44 CFS22-07552 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 225TH ST RAMONA11/22/22 18:57 CFS22-07553 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON11/22/22 19:30 CFS22-07554 Medical Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS NW 7TH ST MADISON11/22/22 19:41 CFS22-07555 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISONTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison's Caden DeVries named first-team all-state Kristin Fox named PT of the Year Chester falls in state championship to Warner, Colman-Egan goes 1-2 ORR's Kaylee Stratton named DVC Co-Coach of the Year Madison MasterSingers to present holiday concerts Ericksons show off Prairie Shores renovations Law Enforcement Blotter Law Enforcement Blotter Horizon employees make hope happen for patients Eliza Blue blends literature and song at BrickHouse performance Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form