Madison

MADISON's Shane Veenhoff scored two receiving touchdowns during Madison's home opener against Milbank on Friday. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs dropped their home opener Friday against Milbank in an overtime thriller. The visiting Milbank Bulldogs edged Madison, 37-34, to drop Madison to 0-2 overall.

Following a Milbank touchdown to open the game, the Bulldogs marched down the field and claimed the lead on a rushing touchdown from Jordan Pedersen.