The Madison Bulldogs dropped their home opener Friday against Milbank in an overtime thriller. The visiting Milbank Bulldogs edged Madison, 37-34, to drop Madison to 0-2 overall.
Following a Milbank touchdown to open the game, the Bulldogs marched down the field and claimed the lead on a rushing touchdown from Jordan Pedersen.
A 78-yard touchdown pass from Ben Brooks to Shane Veenhoff gave Madison a 13-6 lead in the second quarter. Milbank wasted little time in answering, scoring on an 80-yard touchdown to tie the game at 13.
A 39-yard touchdown pass from Brooks to Cale Johnson put Madison back out in front 20-13. A Brooks rushing touchdown put Madison up 27-13 late in the second quarter.
Milbank scored 21 unanswered points to open the second half and take a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
With 51 seconds left in the game, Brooks connected with Veenhoff for a second time to tie the game at 34-34.
In overtime, Milbank’s Moises Luna drilled a game-winning 20-yard field goal to make the final score 37-34 in favor of the visiting Bulldogs.
Brooks passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback also picked up 73 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Veenhoff finished the game with nine receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Barger caught five passes for 40 yards. Johnson hauled in three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Barger recorded a team-leading 13 tackles. Pedersen recorded 11 tackles. Braxton Bjorklund recorded 10 tackles.
The Bulldogs will look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday when they travel to Hartford to take on West Central, the second ranked team in Class 11A. The Trojans are 2-0 on the young season.
Howard 28, Kimball/White Lake 0
The Howard Tigers blanked Kimball/White Lake 28-0 on the road Friday evening to bring their overall record to 2-1.
“The guys played really well,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. "Coming off a loss last week we got back to work. Our defense and special teams were great, giving us good field position all night. Our pass blocking was a little off, so we have some work to do in that area. But overall I was very pleased with how we played on a very hot evening once again. We have to keep improving every week.”
The Tigers got the scoring started on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Taiden Hoyer to Jackson Remmers in the first quarter.
A 50-yard rushing touchdown from Hoyer in the second quarter put the Bulldogs up 14-0. A one-yard plunge from Karsyn Feldhaus put the Tigers up 21-0 at halftime.
The Tigers wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter when Hoyer connected with Luke Koepsell on a five-yard scoring strike.
The Tigers will look to pick up their third win of the season on Friday when they host Colman-Egan.