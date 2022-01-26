The Dakota State University Human Resources Department is hosting a job fair for available positions at DSU on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. in the Karl Mundt Library.
“Typically, if someone is interested in a position at DSU, they go to the SDBOR page and follow the instructions to apply online,” said Deb Roach, interim director of human resources and director of dareer and professional development. “We want to offer a more personalized experience, invite people to campus so they can ask questions, and apply while they are here.”
It will be a relaxed environment with time for questions, assistance in applying, and coffee and donuts.
This event will focus on open facilities and building maintenance positions. According to Roach, most of the positions will work an 8-hour shift. Typical hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some weekends as needed to help with projects or events.
These positions could also be Monday through Friday with some weekends to help with preparation and cleanup for events on campus, with shifts starting between 5 and 8 a.m., or in the evenings starting at 5 p.m., depending on staffing needs and applicant availability.
Roach invites people to consider working on a college campus that is experiencing growth. These are state employee positions that come with great benefits, she said.