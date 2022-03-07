Dakota State University’s $90 million cyber-research initiative survived the legislative process intact.
Announced in late January, the initiative contains two components. The first is an Applied Research Lab in Sioux Falls, which will be constructed with $50 million from T. Denny Sanford and $10 million from the city of Sioux Falls for infrastructure. The second is a $30 million state-funded expansion of DSU’s cyber program in conjunction with the creation of the Governor’s Cyber Academy.
Last week, the funding requested from the state seemed in question when the House Committee on Appropriations stripped SB54 to a single dollar. However, Dist. 8 Rep. Randy Gross was hopeful full funding would be restored.
His faith in his colleagues was not misplaced.
“Both bills just passed with overwhelming support,” he reported via email just minutes after both bills were passed.
“I am pleased to have had the opportunity to support the bills. DSU and the communities of Madison and Sioux Falls and the entire state will benefit long term from this investment,” he continued. “I am pleased the House of Representatives so strongly recognized the bright future SB54 and SB130 represent.”
District 8 Rep. Marli Wiese was equally pleased with the support the bills received.
“Very happy for the tremendous support of my colleagues for this important project. A great day for DSU and SD,” she texted shortly after the vote was taken.
SB130, which authorized the Regents to construct the DSU Applied Research Lab, passed with a vote of 56-9.
SB54, which appropriated $30 million to expand DSU’s cyber programs and to establish the Governor’s Cyber Academy, passed with a vote of 60-8.
Gross shepherded both bills through the House, beginning with SB130. He told his colleagues the lab will keep DSU graduates in the state and bring the cyber research industry to South Dakota.
“The real winner is South Dakota,” he said.
While several colleagues spoke in support of the bill, Rep. Taffy Howard of Rapid City – as she had in committee – opposed the bill. She told House members the Applied Research Lab was beyond the mission of the university.
“The person who donated the funds could start this up, rent out the space, take it on himself,” she said. She indicated it should be a private sector undertaking.
The amendment to restore funding to SB54 passed with a strong voice vote, after which Gross outlined how the funding would be used.
“That set the stage. This primes the pump,” he said, referring to SB130, and explained how funds for recruiting and retaining staff, faculty and students would be used. He noted that DSU did not intend to double the number of faculty to double the number of graduates from the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences.
“They’re getting more efficient,” he said.
Gross described the Governor’s Cyber Academy as “a really intriguing one” and explained how the funding would be used to offer the dual credit program to high schools across South Dakota. Among the items on the list were teaching staff, tech support, summer camp, mentors and marketing.
Other House members also supported the bill, approaching it from different angles. Rep. Linda Duba of Sioux Falls, a former Citibank employee, compared the bill expanding DSU’s cyber program to the assistance the state provided when Citibank needed programming personnel in 1984.
The expansion was compared to the Louisiana Purchase by one representative and was said to be a project which will address the brain drain in South Dakota by another.
“I’ve been here for a long time. Every year we talk about the brain drain. How do we stop the brain drain in South Dakota? This is the perfect project for that,” Rep. Mark Willadsen of Sioux Falls said.