SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University announced that Oliver Jankord of Madison has earned a scholarship through the School of Music for the 2021-22 academic year. This award is designed to recognize students’ musical talents, their ability to contribute to excellence in AU ensembles and help make an Augustana education more affordable.
Four School of Music Scholarships are available through Augustana, including the Pro Musica Scholarship, All-State Music Scholarship, Ensemble Scholarship and Marching Band Scholarship.
The Pro Musica Scholarship is the School of Music’s most competitive award. Any student is eligible for this scholarship regardless of their chosen major following the completion of an application and audition. Successful awardees selected by the faculty of the School of Music have typically been a principal/section leader in their high school ensemble and have had multiple years of private instruction.
The All-State Music Scholarship is available to any student who earned an All-State honor in their respective state — those who have made an All-State ensemble in band, orchestra, choir or jazz band during any point in their high school career.
The Ensemble Scholarship is awarded to students in recognition of their musical talent and commitment to participate in one of Augustana’s primary musical ensembles.
Students are selected based on audition.
The Marching Band Scholarship is available to any incoming student who commits their participation in the Augustana Viking Marching Band.
Students who are awarded a School of Music scholarships are required to participate in a musical ensemble and private lessons. Ensemble and lesson requirements vary by scholarship award.
In addition, Jankord has earned the YT Johnson Science Scholarship. This award recognizes students who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to major in a science-related field. The student must possess an ACT score of 27 or a 3.7 grade point average. Recipients are selected based on interviews with the Augustana University science faculty and student representatives.
