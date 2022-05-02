TEA — Lewis & Clark Regional Water System has 32 miles of 16-inch diameter pipe left to construct for the Madison service line. Ten miles of 16-inch diameter pipe were previously constructed — five miles on the south end and five miles on the north end. These remaining 32 miles in the middle start just west of Crooks and head north.
On April 28, the board of directors awarded a $16,541,369 contract to Halme Construction of Lake Norden to construct the southern 16 miles of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe.
“The low bid was unfortunately $4 million more than what was included in our original budget, but was not surprising for all the reasons we hear about every day. We expect these budget-busting bids to be the new abnormal for the foreseeable future,” said Executive Director Troy Larson.
In late May, bids will be opened for the final 16 miles of the Madison service line. In late June, it is anticipated bids will be opened for 17 miles of 16-diameter pipe between Hull and Sheldon, Iowa.
Later this year, contracts will also be awarded for a one-million gallon storage reservoir east of Madison and a meter building at Sheldon. These are the last pieces of infrastructure needed in order to deliver water to Madison and Sheldon respectively.
L&C was incorporated in January 1990 and its congressional authorization was signed into law in July 2000. It is a non-profit wholesale provider of water to its member cities and rural water systems in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. Water is being delivered to 15 members.
Hull and Sioux Center will begin receiving water by late 2022/early 2023. It is anticipated Sheldon and Madison should begin receiving water by late 2023/early 2024 and Sibley by late 2024/early 2025.