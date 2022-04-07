Madison High School Principal Adam Shaw can sleep easy at night – primarily because he knows he’s part of a team that helps young people succeed.
“We have a passion for kids. We have a passion for learning. We have a passion for success – everyone in this building,” he said in an interview recently.
Still, some students struggle. Maybe mental health issues make it difficult for the student to focus in the classroom and complete homework. Maybe working parents have to be on the job before the student has to be at school and attendance becomes an issue. Maybe the student has fallen behind and copes by becoming disruptive in the classroom, resulting in detentions and suspensions.
Shaw has seen it all – and he refuses to give up on a student or resort to easy solutions, such as getting the courts involved.
“We want kids to succeed at all costs. The last thing I want to do is put kids in the court system,” Shaw stated.
In that, he has a partner in the Madison Police Department, specifically School Resource Officer Benjamin Gant. They work with parents, forming what Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer calls “the three pillars” which support student success.
Unfortunately, not all parents are willing to be team players in efforts to help prepare their child for life.
“We’ve had parents tell us, ‘When the child is in school, it’s the school’s problem. When he’s on the streets, it’s the police department’s problem. When they’re at home, they’re my problem’,” Meyer said. In those cases, a school situation can escalate, especially if attendance is an issue.
Truancy is one of the four offenses for which a juvenile citation can be issued. The others are petty theft, intentional damage to property of $400 or less, and purchase, possession or consumption of an alcoholic beverage for a person under 18.
Very few students in the Madison Central School District find themselves before a judge for truancy. That’s the last resort implemented, not the first avenue pursued.
Gant and Shaw talk with students. They talk with parents. They even go to the student’s home and – with the parents’ permission – roust the student from bed and transport him or her to the school.
This is done to assist parents, not to supersede their authority. Often parents are at work when this happens, and leaving the workplace repeatedly to address family issues could put their jobs in jeopardy.
“It’s never our intent to impede the parent at work; it’s to help them,” Shaw explained.
The district also works with students to help them find a pathway to success. The district offers an alternative high school. School administrators have also worked with some students to help them find meaningful part-time jobs where they spend part of the school day, taking only the courses required for graduation.
“Every kid is entitled – in my opinion – to an individualized plan. Our job is to put the right pieces in place,” Shaw said.
Sometimes, though, the school working with the school resource officer fails and the student ends up in court.
“What most people don’t understand is they’re given plenty of chances by the school and law enforcement,” Gant said. “In certain situations, they don’t take that help.”
When a student appears in court, the parent is expected to show up as well. The judge and state’s attorney both have in front of them reports documenting the efforts which have been made on the student’s behalf.
The judge has several options in handling the situation, among them probation and community service. If the parents have not been supporting efforts to address attendance issues, the judge can hold them accountable by sentencing the parent to one day in jail for every day of school the student misses, according to Gant.
“Sometimes going to court is enough to scare them, and the student is able to turn themselves around and come back to school,” he said. “You need them here to educate them.”
Both Shaw and Gant would like to see more resources available to help students who are struggling. Gant is concerned that students with mental health issues don’t have easy access to counseling.
“Sometimes the nearest resource is to send them to Sioux Falls,” he said. Locally, they may have to wait three months to speak with a counselor.
“If you have a student with mental health issues, how can they focus in class?” Gant asked. “They need to talk to a counselor right now.”
Shaw would like to have a social worker on staff to connect students to available resources and to provide counseling services until the student can get an appointment with a licensed therapist. School counselors are trained for crisis intervention and career counseling, not to provide therapy, he explained.
“My hope with juvenile justice would be that we have interventions available and more resources to do it,” Shaw stated.
“Nine times out of ten, I lay my head on the pillow at night and know we’ve done everything we can to help kids,” Shaw said.