Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
11/12/22 00:09 CFS22-07330 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
11/12/22 01:02 CFS22-07331 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
11/12/22 02:20 CFS22-07332 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON
11/12/22 02:36 CFS22-07333 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
11/12/22 08:59 CFS22-07334 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS E MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON
11/12/22 10:10 CFS22-07335 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
11/12/22 11:03 CFS22-07336 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SUNSET BLVD MADISON
11/12/22 11:49 CFS22-07337 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO N LEE AVE MADISON
11/12/22 11:57 CFS22-07338 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SUNSET BLVD MADISON
11/12/22 12:43 CFS22-07339 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON
11/12/22 13:24 CFS22-07340 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
11/12/22 13:36 CFS22-07341 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 5TH AVE CHESTER
11/12/22 14:24 CFS22-07342 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE
11/12/22 15:45 CFS22-07343 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 5TH AVE CHESTER
11/12/22 17:29 CFS22-07344 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W SDGFP HEATHERWOOD AVE MADISON
11/12/22 21:08 CFS22-07345 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
11/12/22 21:28 CFS22-07346 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
11/12/22 21:37 CFS22-07347 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO HWY 19 MADISON
11/12/22 22:04 CFS22-07348 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
11/12/22 22:39 CFS22-07349 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON
11/12/22 23:07 CFS22-07350 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
11/12/22 23:22 CFS22-07351 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 22
