Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:03/22/23 00:05 CFS23-01760 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/22/23 00:23 CFS23-01761 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON03/22/23 08:34 CFS23-01762 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SPYGLASS DR GEORGETOWN KY03/22/23 08:54 CFS23-01763 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON03/22/23 09:49 CFS23-01764 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON03/22/23 12:18 CFS23-01765 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.004343, -97.1134103/22/23 12:55 CFS23-01766 Medical Diabetic Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS N VAN EPS AVE MADISON03/22/23 14:55 CFS23-01767 Theft Report Taken SOUTH SHORE DR CHESTER03/22/23 15:55 CFS23-01768 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.017452, -97.1060403/22/23 17:37 CFS23-01769 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/22/23 18:41 CFS23-01770 Animal Loose Information/Administrative03/22/23 20:23 CFS23-01773 Traffic Hazard Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON03/22/23 23:47 CFS23-01774 Medical EMS N DION AVE RAMONATotal Records: 13