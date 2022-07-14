Two were arrested on Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase through Madison which ended in a shootout near the intersection of S.W. 1st Street and Ramm Heights Drive.
Few details are being released at this time. However, the Madison Police Department had cordoned off two blocks of S.E. 1st Street following the incident and were collecting shell casings.
Patrol Sgt. Matthew Feistner said the MPD is asking the public to report damages to structures or vehicles along 1st Street from Washington Avenue to Ramm Heights Drive and in the Ramm Heights area.
Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg reported the incident began at approximately 2:20 p.m. when a trooper with the S.D. Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle along Interstate 29.
A chase ensued and the vehicle took the Madison exit.
“There were reports from law enforcement that shots were being fired from the vehicle,” he stated.
In Colman, the vehicle turned north and traveled to 234th Street, turned west and traveled to 467th Avenue, turned south and returned to SD-34.
At that point, the vehicle again began traveling west.
Area residents first became aware that an incident was in progress at approximately 2:40 p.m. when a vehicle barreled north along Washington Avenue in a southbound lane. The vehicle turned west on S.E. 1st Street south of the Lakeview Tower, followed by an estimated eight law enforcement vehicles.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, MPD and South Dakota Highway Patrol were engaged in pursuit.
It is possible that other agencies were involved as well, but those were the agencies identified by an eyewitness. Walburg reported that shots were fired from the vehicle as it passed through town.
“There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect vehicle and law enforcement,” Walburg said.
This occurred near the intersection of S.W. 1st Street and Ramm Heights Drive.
“Fortunately, no residents of Madison were injured, no law enforcement, nobody,” he indicated.
At the time the incident occurred, vendors were setting up for the Farmer’s Market in Library Park.
“It looked like somebody was playing cowboys and Indians,” said a Mitchell vendor who asked not to be identified by name.
“What I saw I thought was fireworks,” his wife said. Her husband told her it was gunfire, not fireworks.
Other vendors indicated their first impression was the same.
Geraldine Maltaverne of Madison, who has not previously participated in the Farmer’s Market because she worked full-time, said vendors dove under their tables.
“I don’t see why they keep selling crazy people guns,” she observed.
“It was so fast, I just yelled ‘Down!” Danna Balsiger of Madison stated.
Because there was an officer-involved shooting, the scene has been released to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation. Additional information will be released through the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the public information officer for the AG’s office indicated he had received no additional information on the incident.