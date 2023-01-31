The Madison Bulldogs used an 11-3 scoring run to start the second half and help them pull away from Tri-Valley for a 65-48 win at Colton on Monday.
Following a three-pointer from the Mustangs, the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 scoring run to build a 43-31 lead. During that run, Andrew Comes knocked down two of his eight three-pointers to give the Bulldogs some separation from the Mustangs.
“We were able to hit a few more of our shots and control the tempo in the second half,” Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. “I’m proud of the boys and their effort tonight and winning seven of our last eight games.”
The Mustangs put an end to Madison’s scoring run to make it a 43-33 ballgame. Charles Callahan knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to put the Bulldogs ahead 49-33.
At the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs held a 49-37 lead. Elijah Sims opened the third quarter by hitting a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 52-37. Comes knocked down his eighth three-pointer to push Madison’s lead to 55-39.
“Andy has been a consistent presence for us beyond the 3-point line this season,” Larsen said. “Tonight he shot it very well.”
The Mustangs attempted one last rally, as they went on a 9-2 run to trim Madison’s lead to 57-48 late in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs closed out the game by scoring the final eight points. The final nail in the proverbial coffin was a dunk from Aiden Jensen with 1:27 left in the game that put Madison up 63-48.
Comes finished the game with 24 points, all coming from beyond the arc. Comes hit four three-pointers in the first quarter and scored 12 of the team’s 14 first-quarter points.
Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The senior post player scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots.
Callahan reached double figures with 10 points. The junior guard also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
Eli Barger scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ben Brooks dished out six assists.
With the win, the Bulldogs picked up their third straight win and now have won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-4 start, the Bulldogs are now 8-5 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fourth straight win on Thursday when they take on Beresford in Madison. The Watchdogs are 10-3 overall and have won six straight games.