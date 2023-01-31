Madison BB

MADISON'S Andrew Comes attempts a three-pointer during the first half against Tri-Valley on Monday. Comes knocked down eight three-pointers during Madison's 65-48 victory against the Mustangs. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs used an 11-3 scoring run to start the second half and help them pull away from Tri-Valley for a 65-48 win at Colton on Monday.

Following a three-pointer from the Mustangs, the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 scoring run to build a 43-31 lead. During that run, Andrew Comes knocked down two of his eight three-pointers to give the Bulldogs some separation from the Mustangs.