I really enjoy a good cup of coffee. I can take it nearly any way it comes…with creamer, as a cappuccino or latte, or most other forms in which it might get served up. But more than anything, I just like it fresh, strong and black. The classic cup.
For our friends who aren’t coffee drinkers, I’ll have to ask your forbearance this week…but there are real similarities between classic Prairie Village and a classic cup of coffee.
First, what we offer here is timeless. Since 1966 we’ve featured various exhibitions honoring those who settled these Plains, and we’re still doing it today. We plan to still be doing it years from now. The way we offer it will change and freshen in healthy and appropriate ways, but doing this history thing isn’t going away.
Coffee has been enjoyed since early times. No matter how much we may sometimes disguise it as an Americano or Frappe, plain old coffee is still around and will always anchor the beverage’s variations.
really don’t think it is going anywhere either, based on coffee chain stock prices and its ubiquitous availability.
Second, we don’t abandon our fundamentals. We’re still the Prairie Village you’ve always known us to be. Yes, we are regularly looking for new, dynamic approaches to what we do (think museum and Hall of Fame), but our foundation is well rooted and easily recognizable as its familiar, original self. No question about it.
While there are many ways to serve it, the fundamentals of a good cup of coffee don’t change, either. It doesn’t matter how fancy your coffee shop drink is fluffed up, if it’s truly a coffee-based drink, it started with beans. You can take the coffee out of the bean, but you can’t take the bean out of the coffee. It will always begin with that familiar element.
Finally, coffee is all about hospitality, as so are we. How many times in your life have you been offered a friendly cup of coffee when visiting someone?
Or how many times have you been asked to “go out for coffee” regardless of what you will order at the counter?
A cup of coffee is an agent of invitation, a social ticket to conversation and personal time otherwise missed. Its partaking and enjoyment are not bound by language, culture or season.
It brings people together and opens pathways of relaxed communication.
Prairie Village is much like that. Our work is based heavily in hospitality, welcoming daily visitors, campers and attendees to our events.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a fourth-generation farmer or if you drove in straight from Manhattan. You’re welcome here, and we love seeing variance in our guest makeup.
The village is a catalyst for quality time spent between countless people each season. We see it in families sitting around a camp fire, parents explaining an exhibit to their kids, people chatting happily during a concert intermission, and conversations while leaning on early farm equipment proudly displayed at our Jamboree.
Just as millions of people look forward each day to “the best part of waking up” (as the national TV jingle goes), we take very seriously that many look forward all year to time they spend with us here.
Like a classic cup of coffee, Prairie Village is, and will continue to be, a centerpiece of social enjoyment you can count on.