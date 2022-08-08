Purchase Access

I really enjoy a good cup of coffee. I can take it nearly any way it comes…with creamer, as a cappuccino or latte, or most other forms in which it might get served up. But more than anything, I just like it fresh, strong and black. The classic cup.

For our friends who aren’t coffee drinkers, I’ll have to ask your forbearance this week…but there are real similarities between classic Prairie Village and a classic cup of coffee.