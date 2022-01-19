Brooke Rollag, executive director with the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, spoke with Lake County commissioners on Tuesday morning about ways in which the area could be impacted by the current legislative session. In doing so, she was presenting her first quarterly report since being hired late last year.
Rollag first noted the $30 million Gov. Kristi Noem has requested for cybersecurity training at Dakota State University.
“We don’t know what that means for people and housing,” Rollag said.
In her presentation to the Joint Committee on Appropriations earlier this month, DSU President José-Marie Griffiths indicated $20 million would be used to double the number of graduates from the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences over the next five years and $10 million would be used to launch the Governor’s Cyber Academy for high school students.
Rollag went on to touch briefly on the governor’s workforce housing grants. Introduced in Noem’s budget address in December, the grants would require developers and municipalities to work in partnership with the state, with each providing one-third of the cost of projects.
“If you know of anyone, if you have any ideas, get them to me. Let’s talk,” Rollag said.
She noted that with the state grants, the risk for developers would be “significantly decreased.” Rollag also encouraged commissioners to think regionally in considering projects.
She concluded her presentation to commissioners by speaking about childcare. She pointed out that addressing the housing shortage was not enough to attract people to Madison, that childcare concerns must also be addressed.
In her budget address, Noem indicated the state Department of Social Services would have $100 million for grants to address childcare issues. However, Rollag indicated to commissioners that funds could not be requested locally.
“We have nothing to expand upon,” she said, indicating funding was only available for existing programs. “They have to be registered. They have to be licensed for these dollars.”
She also talked about the “broken business model” which is the second challenge faced in establishing a daycare center locally. She reported childcare centers frequently run at a loss.
“How are we going to make it keep going for 10 years?” she asked rhetorically.
Rollag’s presentation was the first of four quarterly reports that were given orally. Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare presented a written report.
Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer was prepared to give an oral report but did not do so at the request of commissioners. The meeting was running long due to a lengthy public hearing, and he had also prepared a written report.
Jennifer Hayford, 4-H adviser, presented a detailed list of activities which occurred during the final three months of 2021. The list included a variety of activities, from presentations on nutrition to third-grade classes in rural communities to training programs required for showing livestock.
Her report showed strong participation by area young people. A coloring contest attracted 106 participants. The Cloverbuds program includes 30; the Junior Brick Builders includes 40; and Shooting Sports has 102 involved.
“This program has exploded. We are completely full,” she said about Shooting Sports, noting other counties are calling about it.
Hayford also provided commissioners with an update on the barn doors that are being replaced with funding from East River Electric Power Cooperative, Sioux Valley Energy, CoBank and Basin Electric Power Cooperative. She had asked for commission support of this grant opportunity late last year and reported Tuesday that the doors have been ordered.
Maria Haider, community health nurse, provided commissioners with an update on her pregnancy as well as on activities in the office. She reported the nurses have begun making face-to-face appointments but continue to take COVID precautions.
Other activities – immunizations, vaccinations, WIC services and family planning services – continue to be offered. Haider reported the state is implementing a new electronic health record for community health services with training offered in January.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson indicated his crew spent the end of the year preparing for winter by working on equipment, cutting down trees in public rights-of-way, doing gravel road and bridge maintenance, and ditch cleanup.
The Highway Department also responded to four snow events in November and December. In addition, they have been working on pit reclamation. Nelson reported the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources is satisfied.