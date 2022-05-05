Every veteran had a story and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson invited each to tell it on Thursday afternoon when a ceremony was held at Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park to honor Vietnam veterans.
The ceremony was held as part of the Vietnam War Commemoration program, which was launched to honor Vietnam veterans who did not receive a hero’s welcome after serving their country in Vietnam. Fourteen Madison-area veterans were honored at the program.
“This is the greatest country in the world, but it’s not perfect,” Johnson said beginning his remarks. He used as an example the way servicemen were treated when they returned to the country from Vietnam.
“None of them got the welcome they deserved,” he said.
He illustrated with a story he heard during a similar ceremony in Mobridge. A soldier was dragged into the bathroom by four guys, beaten and stripped of his uniform.
Johnson described the program as “an opportunity for our country to make amends.” Each of the veterans received a challenge coin that Johnson’s office had cast with the seal of South Dakota on one side and that of the U.S. House of Representative on the other. In addition, they received a commemorative pin and certificate.
As he presented these to each of the men, he shared a tidbit of information and asked them to elaborate. Dan Fritz said he was in Japan. Donald Gause served near Da Nang.
“Your welcome home was OK?” Johnson asked Gause.
“We’re not going to go there,” he replied.
Lester Hovrud was in support and transport during the Tet Offensive in 1968. William Larson was a tank driver and received two Purple Heart medals for injuries sustained.
“Twice is quite a gift to your country,” Johnson observed.
John “Skip” Martin served in the U.S. Air Force and was involved in the evacuation of Saigon.
“Mostly, I dealt with little children,” he related. “It was a very moving experience.”
Christopher Thayer served as a helicopter rescue crewman with the U.S. Navy. His team rescued pilots who were forced to parachute out of their planes.
“As long as they made it to the ocean, they were rescued,” he said.
Others honored included Howard Dachtler, Joe Grantham, Darrel Simon, Roy Lindsay, Jay Leibel, Kim Verhey, Myron Downs and Larry Sterling.
While in Madison, Johnson also toured Bethel Lutheran Home, InfoTech and Mustang Seeds.