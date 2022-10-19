Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting featured a variety of business, including the approval of a 10-year, long-range plan for updating the city’s electrical systems.
The project will be handled by DGR Engineering and comes with important upgrades to transmission lines, feeder conversions and substations.
An additional substation and transmission line will be needed if Tru Shrimp moves forward with its plan for operations in Madison.
According to City Electric Superintendent Jayson Limmer, Madison’s overhead power lines are another problem, and he advised that the city should move toward underground lines. The city is currently projecting a 2.5% increase in electrical demand, and these upgrades will help prevent potential malfunctions and outages, he said.
One of the largest contributors to these issues is that much of the city’s electrical equipment is 60 to 70 years old. The project will arrive in three phases over the 10-year period at a cost of $16,889,000.
While Mayor Roy Lindsay and City Administrator Jameson Berreth acknowledge this is a major expense, they said the upgrades are necessary and the city has plans to finance them.
Berreth said that one way the city can prepare is by performing an update to its rate study to ensure the city is collecting adequate revenue to pay for such a large project.
According to Lindsay and Finance Officer Sonya Wilt, the city can also gather finances through a Gen Plant bond that was established over 20 years ago and is actively leased to Basin Electric.
Accordingly, commissioners approved upgrades to the Gen Plant itself through the Harold K. Scholz Company. The upgrade includes an SEL-3550 real-time automation controller with 33 communication ports.
Berreth said this will streamline operations with neighboring interfaces and make communication easier between the city and Harold K. Scholz for any of the city’s engineering needs. The upgrades will cost $9,400 with the addition of a remote access feature for a one-time payment of $1,800 and a subsequent $465 a year.
Commissioners also:
- approved a temporary alcohol license for the Knights of Columbus Gala on Nov. 5.
- approved a ladder upgrade to one of its water clarifiers for $9,000 from the water plant equipment reserve.
- agreed to hire designArc for building services and the bidding process for renovations to the vacant water building on Highland Avenue. The cost will be set up to $20,000.
- approved the Collective Bargaining Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union. The agreement features wage raises and other benefits and brings the workers the same increase other employees received in 2021.
- approved a plat for the Hyland Addition. The plat is broken into two lots: one will serve as the location for the new City Hall/Police Station, and the other will serve as the residence for Bill Hyland.
- approved the purchase of lot one of this plat with an allotment of $265,000 for potential negotiations. While the city will be paying for the lot, the landowner is responsible for connecting to city utilities.
- approved a part-time contract to hire Kester Dahl to help with animal control services for a flat fee of $400 a month.
- approved an application with SF Partnership for the construction of a medical cannabis facility at 1119 John Deere Circle in Suite B.
- reviewed non-profit funding requests for 2023. All are the same as the previous year except for increases to the Domestic Violence Network and Interlake Senior Citizens Center. They are requesting an additional $7,000 and $5,000, respectively. The Lake County Museum also requested an additional $5,000 for help with hiring a program coordinator and other program needs.
A special meeting for budget discussion will be held on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The next regular commission meeting will take place on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.