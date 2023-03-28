Community members have a chance to share their stories with South Dakota Public Broadcasting staff and producers at an event on April 5.
The community conversation will be hosted at The Depot, and area residents can go in from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. South Dakota Public Broadcasting staff are collecting stories from Madison residents for an episode of Dakota Life.
Dakota Life is SDPB’s magazine show, which airs new episodes the first Thursday of every month from September to May. The show features episodes about towns across the state and shares the stories of local residents, businesses and organizations, giving listeners an insight into South Dakotans’ lives.
“Community conversations are very exciting for us and for the communities,” Nathan Hofer, SDPB’s director of community impact, said in a press release. “We get to join people in and around each town and share in their passion for their home as we prepare to share that passion with the rest of the state through our Dakota Life episodes.”
The towns featured in the 2022-23 season were announced on the SDPB’s website in June 2022. These towns include Leola, Sisseton, Mission, Parkston, Miller, Belle Fourche, Lead, Buffalo and Howard. An episode on Madison likely will not air until September at the earliest. Episodes on Belle Fourche and Lead are the only other ones left to air.
The next season of Dakota Life will begin airing in September 2023.
Before this community conversation, SDPB reached out to local organizations to inform them of the upcoming event and episode, including the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation.
Both groups are working to inform area residents of the Dakota Life community conversation, said LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag.
“Anytime we can showcase our community, I’m more than happy to do so,” Rollag said.