The city of Madison has the option of restructuring its Engineering Department if it still can’t find a new city engineer.
On Monday night, City Administrator Jameson Berreth told city commissioners that the city has received some applications since May for the open city engineer position, but that it hasn’t been able to secure a qualified candidate.
He also said that the market for engineers will be becoming increasingly competitive, adding that five or six other towns will soon also be advertising for a certified engineer. Because of that, he recommends restructuring and renaming the current Engineering Department as the Community Development Department.
“Community Development is a title that is common in many other cities, especially Class 1 cities similar to or bigger than the size of Madison,” he said. “Community Development better reflects and accurately describes what our employees out there do. They aren’t just doing engineering or design, but they’re also doing permitting and zoning and much more.”
Berreth said that the city will soon be advertising for a building official and code enforcement officer. If the city has a Community Development Department, that position could fit in the restructured department. He said that the department could consist of a director, one or two engineering technicians and the code enforcement official. The department would still need support in the form of an administrative assistant that could be shared with other departments.
He also said that the city could look for a project engineer to be on staff, which would open the applicant pool to those with less experience than what a city engineer requires.
That person wouldn’t have management oversight, but would still be able to stamp drawings and assist with design.
If the city commissioners decide not to have a project engineer or city engineer on staff, the city would have to partner with an engineering firm annually to have an engineer of record.
“I would recommend having a public process for that, likely doing a request for proposal or request for qualifications so that firms can submit their qualifications and the city can review them to see who they believe would be the best firm to partner with,” said Berreth.
Berreth said that the city currently has “two staff in that department who have done a phenomenal job of keeping this moving,” but the department can’t continue to function the way it has been for the past few months indefinitely.
Commissioners Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Dybdahl indicated their support for restructuring the department.
No decisions were made Monday night.