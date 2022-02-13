Often, I receive comments asking, “why are you spending time on xxxxx” or “why aren’t you focusing on bills that will have a positive impact on jobs and our economy.” The answer is that we are a diverse, citizen legislature. Every legislator has the right to sponsor bills, usually requested by constituents at home. The result is a wide mix of bills that each deserve a fair hearing on your behalf. It is also important to remember that what is a priority for one person may not be a priority for another. Another common statement is “this is not being taught in our schools – why are you creating a solution for a problem that does not exist?” At the same time, we are hearing of specific examples from parents whose children are being taught those items in school. Everyone has their own perspective.
With the number of bills and resolutions regarding housing, I’d like to share the perspective from Americans for Prosperity (AFP). AFP is a non-partisan, nationwide, grassroots movement that advocates the policies of a free and open society.
The ARPA funds for affordable housing were targeted for immediate and directed relief to help people struggling to pay their rent or mortgage. SB 65 is an attempt to direct those funds to help with workforce housing, unfortunately removing the low-income piece and expanding government housing well beyond its scope. Highly subsidized and highly regulated government programs consistently prove to be harmful to community long-term by disrupting business, exacerbating shortfalls in housing supply, and decreasing affordability.
AFP agrees with key points in HCR 6002. Increased government involvement distorts the market, hampers innovation, and increases costs. Business and community are best equipped to solve these problems, so long as we are committed to securing the conditions for a free market. We join in calling on the Legislature to encourage innovation, support the market, and actively reduce government burden on individuals and business owners for real, bottom-up solutions with housing.
Beyond housing, with the overabundance of ARPA funds coming in from the federal government, the legislature has the unprecedented task of determining how to spend these funds in ways that won’t undermine the long-term financial health of the community or add to taxpayers’ burdens in the future. Spending should be temporary with defined start and end dates and should be transparent for taxpayers to examine government spending.
Another group worth noting for their vigilant monitoring of legislation on behalf of their membership is the South Dakota Retailers Association. Their goal is to work hard to keep South Dakota a business-friendly state. Their web site has a good bill tracker for those interested in their positions on business impact bills. Legislative District 8 has a long history of active leadership in the South Dakota Retailers Association and has also had several businesses receive business of the year recognition in their respective category.
Remember, this is your government, and all citizens are welcome to visit your Capital and testify on bills or simply observe the process. Information on the content and status of bills is available on the state web site https://sdlegislature.gov. I can be contacted at Randy.Gross@sdlegislature.gov.