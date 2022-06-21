A successful fund-raising campaign will aid Madison and the surrounding area in key areas crucial to development over the next several years.
After six months, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation has completed the Forward Madison 4 Campaign, meeting the goal of $1.1 million.
Forward Madison is a five-year capital campaign with donations committed from 2022 to 2026.
“We are grateful and humbled by the support received for this campaign,” said LAIC President Terry Schultz. “The Madison area continues to thrive, and funding will be put to work to aid key areas identified necessary to the continued success of our community.”
Forward Madison 4 was completed entirely by LAIC staff and the board of directors. The fund-raising committee was chaired by Schultz, President-Elect Eric Sinclair and Secretary-Treasurer Floyd Rummel.
Forward Madison focuses on strategies to benefit growth, development and quality of life. This latest campaign will focus on business retention and recruitment, workforce development, entrepreneurship, housing, industrial park growth and child care, among other areas.
Housing continues to be a main area of focus. Affordable homes attract and retain employees to the community — a selling point and a competitive need for area employers. Affordable homes support local workforce by allowing individuals to live and work in the same community.
The LAIC continues to promote the Lakeview Industrial Park and looks to continue efforts of business retention and expansion.
The corporation looks to continue to sell lots in the park to new and expanding businesses.
Funding will also allow for recruiting workers from outside of the area, as well as keeping graduates here.
The LAIC plans to continue working with Dakota State University to recruit technology businesses – types of businesses where DSU graduates would want to work.
“DSU has put itself on the national map for its computer and technology programs and houses some of the most in-demand and high-paying career fields in technology,” said Rummel. “However, we’re not retaining the number of graduates we would like as they move away to pursue their trade. We look forward to working with the university to harness the knowledge of those graduates and provide opportunities for them to stay in Madison.”
The first Forward Madison campaign kicked off in 2006 and the community has realized many achievements since, including population growth, increased taxable sales and property taxes collected.
“Partnerships are the key to any community’s success,” said Sinclair. “The future prosperity of Madison is in everyone’s best interest, and we are lucky to have so many businesses and individuals who recognize that and are willing to step up to help.”
The LAIC is a public-private partnership between the City of Madison, Lake County and private-sector investors. This partnership plays a critical role in funding the execution of the economic development strategy, which directly contributes to the overall economic success of the region.
Businesses or individuals are still able to pledge to the campaign and may do so by calling LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag at 605-256-0797.