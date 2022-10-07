Ashley Podhradsky

DSU VICE PRESIDENT for research and economic development Ashley Podhradsky was all smiles as she led a community tour of the MadLabs® facility this Wednesday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Dakota State University’s Madison Cyber Labs, or MadLabs®, facility is a pillar of innovation for the school as well as the state of South Dakota at large. The MadLabs® employ a variety of cutting-edge technology in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security, digital forensics, and many others.

The 38,500-square-foot facility was signed into existence by former governor Dennis Daugaard in 2018. Following a Board of Regents executive session on Wednesday, Ashley Podhradsky, DSU’s vice president for research and economic development, led a tour of the MadLabs® to display its impressive features to the public.