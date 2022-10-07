Dakota State University’s Madison Cyber Labs, or MadLabs®, facility is a pillar of innovation for the school as well as the state of South Dakota at large. The MadLabs® employ a variety of cutting-edge technology in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security, digital forensics, and many others.
The 38,500-square-foot facility was signed into existence by former governor Dennis Daugaard in 2018. Following a Board of Regents executive session on Wednesday, Ashley Podhradsky, DSU’s vice president for research and economic development, led a tour of the MadLabs® to display its impressive features to the public.
The tour began in the briefing room where a number of community events are held and planned. Moving into the labs themselves, Podhradsky explained that the facility’s open floor plan is designed to encourage communication and collaboration between its many workers.
The MadLabs® house both full-time student employees and DSU faculty. While the facility does have closed off sections, these are primarily used for set activities.
Podhradsky continued by highlighting the facility’s research for the security of devices like Google Homes, Alexa, and autonomous vehicles. The security vulnerabilities of hospitals are another focus, with MadLabs®’ staff working to ensure patient data are protected from potential cyber attacks.
The tour then moved to the The Protection and Threat Research for the Internet of Things (PATRIOT) Lab. “Here, we look at the security risks of smart devices and the potential impacts they could have on the power grid,” Podhradsky added.
The PATRIOT Lab is partnered with East River Electric and features a fully functioning smart kitchen as well as washer and dryer. Under the safe environment of the MadLabs®, tests can be run to identify risks and quality solutions. The Deep Red Lab works alongside them in pioneering approaches to compromised devices and ensuring consumer protection.
Another aspect of the tour was the CybHER area, a program designed to boost the representation of women and girls in cyber security. Podhradsky is a co-founder of the program which has since won multiple awards from the Board of Regents.
“We held our first camp for middle school girls in 2015 and have now impacted around 35,000 kids around the country, along with raising two million dollars for the program,” she stated.
Podhradsky elaborated that 10% of the girls who attended this camp and others like it are now enrolled at DSU. In the co-ed camps, that number grows to 17%.
She added, “in 2013, we had 40 women enrolled in our cyber security programs. Now, we have over 200.” Podhradsky also showed off the CybHER Girl super hero cutout which features a mirrored face so that women in cyber security can see themselves in a similar role.
The final section of the tour was the Digital Forensics Lab. “This is one our enclosed areas that covers everything from evidence intake to courtroom testimony,” Podhradsky said.
With a law enforcement presence in the lab, workers are able to use highly specialized tools to navigate and understand crimes across the dark web. Pdhradsky continued with a story of a Sioux Falls drug dealer who was taken into custody with an encrypted microchip.
At the Digital Forensics Lab, they were able to use their advanced equipment to reverse engineer the file so its true purpose could be revealed. Lab workers found the chip contained ransom ware hardcoded to a Midcontinent server in Sioux Falls matching the information of the man in question.
To go along with this success, the MadLabs® have a pending patent through the Government Research Center for a tool to identify dark web search histories in criminal cases, potentially allowing for even more success stories.
All this is to say the MadLabs® are filled with boundary-pushing technology and have the capacity to positively impact South Dakota’s economy and security in more ways than one.