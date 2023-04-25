P.E.O. tree planting

MEMBERS OF the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Patti Simon (right) and Charlotte Groce, as well as Patti's husband Darrel (seated) and Mayor Roy Lindsay, spent Tuesday morning planting a new flaming maple at Madison's St. Thomas Cemetery. This was part of an effort by the three chapters of Madison's P.E.O. to honor the hard work and loss that followed the May derecho last year. Additionally, the group planted a river birch at Graceland Cemetery.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

With the one-year anniversary of the May derecho swiftly approaching, Madison residents are reminded of the immense damage this storm caused, as well as the countless hours of hard work that were put in throughout the community to help make the town whole again.

In honor of these efforts and what was destroyed in the storm, Madison’s three chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) came together to plant a tree of remembrance at each of Madison’s cemeteries, St. Thomas and Graceland.