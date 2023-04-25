MEMBERS OF the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Patti Simon (right) and Charlotte Groce, as well as Patti's husband Darrel (seated) and Mayor Roy Lindsay, spent Tuesday morning planting a new flaming maple at Madison's St. Thomas Cemetery. This was part of an effort by the three chapters of Madison's P.E.O. to honor the hard work and loss that followed the May derecho last year. Additionally, the group planted a river birch at Graceland Cemetery.
With the one-year anniversary of the May derecho swiftly approaching, Madison residents are reminded of the immense damage this storm caused, as well as the countless hours of hard work that were put in throughout the community to help make the town whole again.
In honor of these efforts and what was destroyed in the storm, Madison’s three chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) came together to plant a tree of remembrance at each of Madison’s cemeteries, St. Thomas and Graceland.
“It was hard on things here last May and over at Graceland, so we just decided as a community organization that this would be something we could do to help the community,” P.E.O. member Charlotte Groce said at St. Thomas Cemetery, where she, fellow P.E.O. member Patti Simon, her husband Darrel Simon and Mayor Roy Lindsay were planting the first tree.
“The three chapters have a little organization called Reciprocity,” Groce explained, “and they meet several times a year, just representatives from each of the three chapters, and that’s where this came about.”
The three chapters are CP, O and BN, the latter of which Groce belongs to.
She added that the organization is involved in fund-raising for various events, although their primary focus is promoting educational opportunities for women.
“This year we were able to give three scholarships away to Madison High School girls,” Groce said, with each totaling $700.
For the trees, the organization reached out to Chester’s Anderson Nursery, who gave the two cemeteries identical trees to those lost in the derecho.
For St. Thomas, this was a flaming maple, and for Graceland, a river birch. They were planted on Tuesday and will stand as a testament to Madison’s resilience for years to come.