The Madison Lions Club will host the Strides event, a 3K and 5K walk/run, on Saturday to raise awareness for diabetes.

The walk/run will begin at Prostrollo Auto Mall at 1001 S. Washington Ave. Participants can choose whether they prefer a 3K or a 5K. The event is not timed, and participants are encouraged to take it at their own pace. There is a $5 per person or $10 per family registration fee, though people can donate more if they so choose.