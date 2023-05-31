The Madison Lions Club will host the Strides event, a 3K and 5K walk/run, on Saturday to raise awareness for diabetes.
The walk/run will begin at Prostrollo Auto Mall at 1001 S. Washington Ave. Participants can choose whether they prefer a 3K or a 5K. The event is not timed, and participants are encouraged to take it at their own pace. There is a $5 per person or $10 per family registration fee, though people can donate more if they so choose.
Event proceeds will sponsor local children to attend Camp Gilbert, which teaches children ages 8-18 with Type I diabetes about the condition and self-acceptance, according to the camp’s website. The nonprofit camp costs $750 to attend, and the Lions Club sponsors local children whose families might struggle paying the fee.
Those unable to participate but interested in making a donation to help sponsor a camper can call the Madison Lions Club at 605-256-6240. They can also donate directly to the camp at campgilbert.com.
Larry DeKramer, a member and former board member of the Lions Club, said diabetes awareness is a key focus of the international Lions Club organization’s service projects. The Strides event is a way for the Lions Club to bring more local attention to the medical condition as well as Camp Gilbert.
DeKramer said families can contact the Lions Club if they would like to learn more about the sponsorship program.
The campers play games, sing and make new friends, and there are medical staff on hand to assist the children with their health needs.
“There’s a lot of folks with diabetes, and especially the children have a lot of things to learn and share differently than other kids that don’t have diabetes,” DeKramer said.
This year, the Lions Club will sponsor at least one child to attend the camp. He said another goal of the event is to encourage local families to reach out if their children are interested in Camp Gilbert. The camp is a way for children with diabetes to meet more people with the condition and make “lifelong friends,” he said.
“Growing up with diabetes is something manageable, but they always have additional things they need to watch and think about that other kids don’t,” DeKramer said.
Type I diabetes is a lifelong medical condition. It’s caused by genetics or some viruses and typically develops during childhood, though some adults can get the condition, as well.
In the body, insulin helps sugar in the blood enter the cells. This lowers blood sugar levels. People with Type I diabetes cannot produce any or enough insulin, which means sugar builds up in the blood. This can cause life-threatening complications, like nerve and kidney damage and cardiovascular disease.
Type I diabetes is treated with insulin and can be managed with a combination of diet and exercise. There is no known cure.