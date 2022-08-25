Following an executive order on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that up to $20,000 in federal student loans would be forgiven for millions of people.
To qualify as a single individual for the $10,000 cancellation plan, an annual income of under $125,000 must be reported. Married couples who file their taxes jointly must report under $250,000. If an individual has received a Pell Grant and meets these requirements, they could be eligible for an extra $10,000.
Eligibility for the plan is based on adjusted gross income from the 2020 or 2021 tax season. Income reported in 2022 will not be eligible, and neither will loans obtained after June 30, 2022. Only federal loans will be eligible with the exception of many Federal Family Education Loans. In addition, private loans will not be covered under this plan.
President Biden also extended the pause of debt payments from Aug. 31 until the beginning of January 2023.
Speaking with various students on the Dakota State University campus in Madison, a myriad of opinions can be found on the issue.
Student Tomas Balk thinks the forgiveness plan is great, saying that it should be the government’s goal to benefit students in any way they can. “These students are the future, and they deserve to be educated as such,” he said.
Another student, Mike Nowka, shares Balk’s enthusiasm and elaborated by pointing to the increased cost of a college education from year to year. The days of $50 to $100 credit hours seem to be long gone, and this phenomenon has young students like Nowka working up to three jobs at a time to pay for school.
Two others, Sadie Oltmanns and Shelby Sherard, also took this empathetic approach, noting that the program could be immensely helpful to students in need.
Some students were more apprehensive. Chet Leuning said that he doesn’t want the plan to end up backfiring on taxpayers who did not attend college.
Will Bommersbach noted that he understands the perspective that this debt forgiveness is unfair to previous generations who were forced to pay their loans in entirety.
“It might incentivize people to take out larger loans that they can’t afford simply because they know it could be forgiven, and I don’t think that’s good,” he said.
The promise of debt forgiveness was a key factor in Biden’s road to the White House, so how this plan plays out in the long term could play a deciding role in the reception of his presidency overall.