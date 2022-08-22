NEARLY THE ENTIRETY of 9th Street has been blocked off for this Madison construction project. This view from its intersection with Summit Ave. was taken last week. Ryan Hegg from the City of Madison announced that 9th Street should be open Tuesday for the first day of classes in the Madison Central School District.
Northeast 9th Street is planned to be open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the start of school for Madison Central.
The City of Madison extended appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding while the prime contractor, Halme, Inc., and subcontractors work on unfinished portions of the project. This phase, Phase 2A of the city’s water system improvement projects, is behind schedule. Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that some of the recent delays are due to work that was completed but required removal and replacement prior to any further progress. He said the city and Banner Associates monitor the project every day to ensure continued progress.
Hegg said there is unfinished work that requires construction to continue along the shoulder of 9th Street and within the intersections from Washington to Prairie Avenue. This may include traffic control after the streets have been opened, he said.
Except for days when paving is occurring, 9th Street and open avenues will remain open, Hegg said.
Delays have also occurred on N.E. 8th Street north of Dakota State University between Egan and Lee Avenue.