People all across Madison are preparing for Easter. For some, it’s a time for Easter egg hunting. For others, church services are the day’s highlight. For many, it’s a time for family.
Christina Blessinger and her husband open up their home to friends on Easter. Blessinger is originally from Kansas, and her husband Justin is from Montana. Most years, their families can’t make the trip to visit. The distance and the weather both make a smooth Easter weekend a challenge. So, Christina and Justin decided to start hosting friends on Easter, instead.
“A lot of times, we try to invite people who don’t have anywhere else to go, or single friends who don’t want to cook a huge meal just for themselves,” she said.
After attending church in the morning, the Blessingers make their Easter meal and enjoy time with family and friends. When the weather’s warm enough, they try to end the meal outside, enjoying the spring thaw.
“It’s been fun to show our girls that family has a very broad meaning and that friends can become family, and it’s nice to have that connection here in Madison,” Blessinger said.
Carol Stone will travel to the home of her daughter, Jill Vonkeman, and her husband Neil. Her granddaughters, Anna and Naomi, along with Naomi’s husband, Nathan Huisman, also attend. Everyone is in charge of bringing a different dish, and Stone will enjoy a fulfilling meal with her family after attending church.
“We always had Easter egg hunts when my kids were small,” Stone said. “It’s different as your children grow up, and you still go to church and help them know what the true meaning is, but I think it takes a while for them to grasp that. We all mature and go through different things in life.”
Stone’s other family members are spread out across the continent, with some living in Wisconsin, California and British Columbia, so they’re usually only able to get together on Christmas.
But, Easter is still a time when the family members who live around Madison gather to celebrate.
“[My favorite part] is going to church and remembering why we’re celebrating Easter and just being joyful that Christ came and died for us,” Stone said.
Mike Trimble has lived in Madison since 2006. He’s originally from California, but his wife Amanda is from Huron. This Easter, he, Amanda and their children will visit Amanda’s family in Huron to celebrate the holiday.
“This year is going to be really nice. It’s going to be in the 60s, so it’ll be nice doing the Easter egg hunting outside rather than doing it inside,” Trimble said. “Other than that, cards, hanging out, eating, of course, and a lot of laughs.”
For Trimble, the best part of the holiday is seeing his children’s smiling faces as they find hidden Easter eggs, and eating the eggs, one of his favorite foods, afterward.
Amy Sad starts her Easter holiday on Saturday, rather than Sunday. On Saturday, she helps host the “Easter on Egan” egg hunt as part of her position at the Madison Community Center. Then, she spends Sunday with her family. The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes and wasabi deviled eggs with Amy, her husband Nic and two of their children, Ellie and Nathan. Her two older children are currently in Washington state and can’t make it to Madison for Easter. Nic’s family usually eats with them, Sad said, but they can’t make it this year.
“I think, for me, what Easter really stands for is the rising of Jesus Christ,” Sad said. “It sometimes gets carried away, and we lose sight of what it’s truly about and not just the Easter bunny. But I love that we have both aspects of it and that we all get to come together and have a meal together as a family.”