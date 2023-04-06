People all across Madison are preparing for Easter. For some, it’s a time for Easter egg hunting. For others, church services are the day’s highlight. For many, it’s a time for family.

Christina Blessinger and her husband open up their home to friends on Easter. Blessinger is originally from Kansas, and her husband Justin is from Montana. Most years, their families can’t make the trip to visit. The distance and the weather both make a smooth Easter weekend a challenge. So, Christina and Justin decided to start hosting friends on Easter, instead.