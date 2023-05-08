The Lake County American Legion posts are seeking Lake County high school junior and senior applicants for Boys and Girls State.
The events, which run from May 29 to June 4, promote leadership and citizenship among high school students. Though the typical application deadline has passed, there are openings Lake County American Legion posts are eager to fill.
The events are free for students who are selected to participate. Dan Wyatt, a member of the Madison American Legion Post #25, said local posts will cover Lake County students’ program costs, from registration to mileage. The Boys and Girls State programs provide food and lodging.
“Chester’s looking for applicants, Ramona’s looking for applicants, and then we’ll cover Madison and…Rutland,” Wyatt said. “That’s why we do our fund-raisers, so we can send kids to this kind of stuff.”
Wyatt and Joyce Smith, the state president for the American Legion Auxiliary, said there are openings for both boys and girls.
Interested students can apply online at www.southdakotaboysstate.com or www.alasdgirlsstate.org, which have contact information for program leaders. Wyatt also said students can contact their school counselors or their local American Legion and Auxiliary posts. Girls State is open only to juniors, while Boys State is open to both juniors and seniors.
Girls State takes place at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, while Boys State is at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
The ideal candidate for Boys and Girls State is someone who is dedicated to their community and has strong leadership skills, Wyatt said. While academics are important, he said the state offices most want to see applicants who support their communities.
Students who attend Boys and Girls State can get scholarships through the organization, as well as through the American Legion and Auxiliary. Most universities and colleges in South Dakota offer scholarships to students who attend Boys and Girls State, as well.
“If you dedicate yourself to something like this, take the time out to do something like that, it gives you an edge up. When employers are looking at resumes, it sets you apart,” Wyatt said.
“They come back and they talk about how much they didn’t know about government. It focuses on local, county and state, right from the governor on down, and they come back with a greater knowledge of that,” Wyatt said. “It’s structured but it’s not ‘We’re going to do book-learning today.’ They play games, they do their Olympics, they have other programs.”
According to the South Dakota Girls State website, Boys State programs began in 1935 while Girls State programs were authorized in 1937-38. The programs are established in 50 departments across the nation. The American Legion and Auxiliary decided to start them to instill knowledge about democracy in American youth to counter the rise of fascism in countries like Germany and Italy.
The programs continue to this day, and Wyatt said they’re an excellent way to build confidence and knowledge in students. Wyatt’s son Josh participated in Boys State when he was in high school, and Wyatt has heard positive things about the program from both his son and other participants.
“They come back, and they are like, ‘This is one of the best things I’ve ever done.’ I’ve heard that repeatedly from kids who come back,” Wyatt said. “I haven’t heard anybody come back and say, ‘No, that wasn’t a good thing’.”
“Everyone that comes back from this has more confidence. Knowledge is a good thing, and it’s pretty incredible,” he continued. “It’s a great program. I wish we had five kids going from Madison. We’d send them all.”