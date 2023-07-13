Following consolidation taking full effect on July 1, the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board set its sights on the next important task: passing a bond resolution for a new, shared facility.
On Monday, ORR School Board members Lance Hageman (president), Jessica Anderson, Tyler Pickard, Lori Hyland and Carrie Schiernbeck approved the resolution and established the facility’s site.
Superintendent Dawn Hoeke and Principal Andrew Johnson were also in attendance but were not part of the vote.
“It’s very exciting for the district to be moving on with this adventure,” Hageman said. “Hopefully, we’ll see this thing through, and we’ll have an excellent place for our students to live and learn in the future.”
This resolution is not a purchase of the land or the bond vote itself; it simply allows the district to move forward with the necessary proceedings for these two items.
In regard to the land, the board was presented with two locations.
“The one is on the northwest corner of Hwy 81 and the Nunda corner, and the other is 2 1/2 miles east on the Nunda road,” Hageman explained.
The board approved the former as the school’s location in a 3-2 vote, with Pickard and Anderson in opposition. As for the resolution, Pickard cast the sole ‘nay’ vote.
Prior to the vote, the floor was opened to public comment. Hoeke said that between 40- and 50 community members attended Monday’s meeting.
“I was happy to see so many people turn out and want to speak,” Hoeke said. “There were about 12 people who stood up and spoke, so they had a chance to speak in the public forum and really voice their opinion. They were respectful, and I thought it was a well-managed and well-attended meeting.”
Hoeke noted that there were pros and cons brought up for both sites, but the discussion largely focused on which would be safer for student travel. She added that some residents voiced concern for students needing to cross/turn onto Hwy 81 to reach the school.
Despite this, Hoeke and Hageman believe the pros of this location outweigh the negatives. They noted that state highways are often better maintained and more accessible than county roads, especially during the winter months.
“As far as emergency services and the roads being cleared and in better shape for safety, to me, that’s a better option,” Hoeke said. “We’re going to get emergency services there much more quickly if we need them.”
Hageman stated that other factors in their decision were the size of the Nunda road, its lack of a shoulder and blind spots due to neighboring hills.
Another concern for community members, which has existed since the possibility of a new school was first discussed, was the facility’s location relative to the current buildings and towns.
“As far as the towns, that’s important, but we have to take into account that these are rural districts, so people live out of the towns,” Hoeke explained.
She added that when making this decision, the board had to consider how to encompass the full extent of their district’s reach.
“It’s pretty much right in the middle of our district boundaries,” she said.
Hageman echoed this sentiment, confirming that the location was as centralized as possible.
“Geographically, it makes sense,” he said.
Following these decisions, the district will begin finalizing the new building’s design, which is being led by Kyle Ralph of Sioux Falls’ CO-OP Architecture. Hoeke said that they have been provided with some initial renderings, which were created with staff feedback that Ralph gathered on two separate occasions.
In the first week of August, these renderings and other key information will be unveiled at a community meeting in Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Hoeke noted that a second meeting will take place later in the month.
She stated that these meetings are critical to informing the public of the district’s plans, as well as gathering feedback and support for the bond vote, which is currently set for mid-September.
Official dates and times for these events will be announced soon. Voting stations will be set up in the gyms of Oldham, Ramona and Rutland.
Additionally, Tom Grimmond, vice president of Sioux Falls’ Colliers Securities, will be assisting the district with the bond process. According to provided minutes from the school board meeting, it will be a general obligation school bond in an amount not exceeding $18,800,000.
Should this bond vote pass, the district will move toward purchasing the land, as well as starting construction as soon as weather allows. Hageman saidd that construction time is estimated at 18 months, and that if all goes according to plan, the school could be open by the fall of 2025.
Hageman added that the district has available funds for around 40% of construction costs.
While there’s a lot of work left to be done, Hageman and Hoeke are pleased with the progress. As the upcoming school year approaches, they are eager to hear the responses from students.
“If the students are coming in feeling good, we can make the rest of it fall into place because they’re the most important piece,” Hoeke added.