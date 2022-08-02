Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/01/22 01:26 CFS22-04796 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
08/01/22 06:10 CFS22-04797 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 233RD ST MADISON
08/01/22 07:46 CFS22-04798 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/01/22 08:18 CFS22-04800 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON
08/01/22 09:02 CFS22-04801 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
08/01/22 09:23 CFS22-04802 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / NE 2ND ST MADISON
08/01/22 10:03 CFS22-04803 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS SE 12TH ST MADISON
08/01/22 10:09 CFS22-04804 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON
08/01/22 10:27 CFS22-04805 Traffic Hazard Completed/Settled by Phone SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/01/22 10:58 CFS22-04806 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 235B ST MADISON
08/01/22 11:15 CFS22-04807 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/01/22 11:16 CFS22-04808 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/01/22 12:16 CFS22-04809 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment CFD 243RD ST COLTON
08/01/22 12:55 CFS22-04810 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/01/22 15:19 CFS22-04811 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 456TH AVE MADISON
08/01/22 15:22 CFS22-04812 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/01/22 15:41 CFS22-04813 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/01/22 15:51 CFS22-04814 Civil Assistance Given LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON
08/01/22 16:12 CFS22-04815 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S DIVISION AVE MADISON
08/01/22 16:47 CFS22-04816 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
08/01/22 17:05 CFS22-04817 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
08/01/22 17:56 CFS22-04818 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MADISON
08/01/22 19:48 CFS22-04819 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N CATHERINE AVE MADISON
08/01/22 20:49 CFS22-04820 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 225TH ST RAMONA
08/01/22 21:23 CFS22-04821 Medical Seizure Patient Not Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON
08/01/22 21:57 CFS22-04822 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
08/01/22 22:20 CFS22-04823 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 27
