An irrigation project at Baughman/Belatti Sports Fields could help bring big baseball tournaments to Madison.
On Tuesday evening, the Madison City Commission approved a $53,000 irrigation project for the fields.
“It will greatly improve the maintenance of the ball fields,” said park supervisor Mike McGillivray, who noted that the No. 1 complaint about the unwatered fields is that the grass dies in the summer. He predicted that green grass in the late summer would allow Madison to attract more tournaments.
McGillivray explained that the water for the irrigation could come from a new well or tapping into the city water main. There are advantages to both methods, McGillivray said. A well would offer free water, but it’s difficult now to engage a well driller. Tapping the city main would be quicker, but the water used in the irrigation would be metered and need to be paid for by the department.
The cost of drilling a well would be in addition to the $53,000 pricetag, $20,000 of which would come from a building and structure fund and $30,000 from a ball diamond reserve that previous commissions set aside for an irrigation project.
At one point, the commission considered spending just $30,000 to irrigate the three south baseball diamonds.
“I’m in favor of irrigating all of them,” said Commissioner Adam Shaw.
Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl agreed: “I think it’s a quality of life thing.”
The project earned the commission’s unanimous approval. Employees of the parks department will work on the project.
In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission set aside the low bid on a highway project, opting for a bid with more suitable timing.
The Highway 34 turn lane project near the new Runnings location was awarded to Bowes Construction Inc. in the amount of $283,587.50. The low bidder on the project was Double H Paving at $275,394.90. Also bidding on the project was Asphalt Surfacing Co. at $355,197.37.
The commission preferred the Bowes bid because the company said the work would be completed this fall. The other two bidders said the work would be finished in the spring/summer of 2022.
Lake Area Improvement Corp. President Terry Schultz encouraged the commission to accept a bid that would see the work done in a more timely fashion.
“If we wait until next year,” Schultz said, “we’re going to see a lot of traffic that doesn’t have a turning lane.”
The commission unanimously approved awarding the bid to Bowes Construction.