The Madison School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school/middle school library with a busy agenda.
The board will consider the retirement of Charla Callahan, high school office professional, effective June 1.
The following resignations will be considered: Maxine Unterbrunner as driver education instructor effective immediately, Karen Giles as elementary counselor effective at the end of 2021-22 school year, Max Hodgen as head football coach effective immediately, and Kristin Morse as elementary teacher.
The board will hear requests to hire Logan Peckenpaugh to replace Dawn Wiebers as driver education classroom instructor at $25 per hour and behind the wheel instructor at $21 per hour, and Karn Anderson as a full-time kitchen worker to replace Linda Wagner at $13.25 per hour.
In other business, board members will be presented with ASBSD appreciation certificates, and Paula Kingery will present the South Dakota Comprehensive Plan.
The board will also:
— consider approval of the 2022-23 school start date and district calendar.
— consider advertising for proposal on commercial dishwasher.
— review the 5-year capital outlay plan.
— consider a 5-year copier lease agreement.
— consider a change of the 2021-22 “Back to School Plan” with committee recommendations.
— consider a trade-in of a 2021 Gehl skid loader for a 2022 skid loader at no cost from Lake County International.
Executive session is planned to prepare for negotiations.