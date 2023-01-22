Katherine Deremo

KATHERINE DEREMO (left) celebrated her 100th birthday last month on Christmas Day. Here, she poses with her daughter Charlotte Groce in the Bethel Lutheran Home suite where she currently lives.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

According to a study from Boston University, about one in every 5,000 people in the United States will become a centenarian. This past Christmas, Madison resident Katherine Deremo joined this exclusive group by celebrating her 100th birthday.

Deremo spent the occasion at her daughter Charlotte Groce’s house surrounded by family. Groce said that her mother issued a special toast at the event, thanking everyone for being there and joining in the festivities.