According to a study from Boston University, about one in every 5,000 people in the United States will become a centenarian. This past Christmas, Madison resident Katherine Deremo joined this exclusive group by celebrating her 100th birthday.
Deremo spent the occasion at her daughter Charlotte Groce’s house surrounded by family. Groce said that her mother issued a special toast at the event, thanking everyone for being there and joining in the festivities.
Deremo was born to a family of farmers in Fremont, Neb., on Christmas Day 1922.
“Santa Claus delivered me,” Deremo joked.
Early in her childhood, her family relocated to Iowa, and she began her schooling shortly thereafter.
“We moved there in the spring of 1927, and I started first grade that fall when I was still four years old,” she said.
Her family moved again in 1936, this time to South Dakota near the small town of Orland. That’s where Deremo began high school, graduating in 1939 at just 16. Following graduation, Deremo and her family made plans for her to attend nursing training in Mitchell, yet a complication would soon arise.
“I found out I wasn’t old enough, so I didn’t get to go,” Deremo explained.
To join the nursing program, she needed to be at least 18, so she spent the next two years helping on her family’s farm.
Once age was no longer an issue, Deremo enrolled in nurses training at the former Madison hospital, which is now Dakota State University’s Heston Hall.
“We had rooms in the basement that we stayed in and went to school on the third floor where surgery was,” Deremo stated, adding that she was living there when the United States entered World War II in December 1941.
In 1945 and 1950, Deremo gave birth to her two children, Charlotte and Randall Conn, with her first husband, Marian Conn. She was married on June 1, 1955, to Bill Deremo, who had three children from a previous marriage.
Deremo remained in her nursing position until the Madison Community Hospital was established in 1962. She transferred to the new facility to work as a secretary and stenographer for the clinic’s doctors. Among the many medical professionals she served was Dr. James Anthony Mugley, who would go on to found KJAM Radio.
In 1980, she and her husband moved to Arkansas City, Kan., where she worked for a local doctor. This move came as the result of her husband being transferred to the city’s John Morrell Meatpacking Plant after the closure of its Madison branch.
The couple moved back to Madison around 1994, but they spent the time in between on a cross-country journey living out of a camper pulled behind their pickup truck. Deremo said her favorite part of their travels was seeing Tennessee and enjoying all the music Nashville had to offer.
Deremo said the decision to return to Madison mostly revolved around family, with her sisters and their children all living here. The couple remained in Madison ever since.
“It’s a good place to live,” she added.
Her husband died in 2013, and Deremo moved into the Bethel Lutheran Home apartments two years ago. In November, she was transferred to Bethel’s assisted living facility.
Deremo said she enjoys the care and service she receives at Bethel and the variety of activities the facility hosts, especially its weekly Bingo sessions and the music provided in the chapel.
On top of her activities at Bethel, Deremo still prays the rosary every day for the safety and prosperity of her children.
When asked if she had any secrets for such a long and fruitful life, Deremo’s response was simple: “Somebody upstairs is looking after me.”