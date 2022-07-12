Dennis Beck has been a well known figure at tractor pulling events in the Midwest for 30-plus years. Beck got his first taste of tractor pulls during an FFA competition at Chester High School in 1981.
“The next year I competed locally in farm pulls,” Beck said. “I got into auto racing for five or seven years. I guess at some point we migrated back to tractor pulling.”
Ever since that first competition as a high school student, Beck has been looking for ways to get more power and speed out of his tractor.
“I’ve always been mechanically intrigued,” Beck said. “I’ve always wanted to find more horsepower and more speed. Tractor pulling gets me the opportunity to satisfy that urge.”
Last Saturday, Beck’s daughter Taryn Beck competed in her first tractor pulling event at the Thunder in the Valley Tractor Pull in Rock Valley, Iowa. In her first competition, Beck placed fifth overall.
The young Beck has been watching tractor pull competitions since she could remember.
Her first memory was watching her father compete in Rock Valley when she was six years old.
“I’ve been going to pulls ever since I was six,” Beck said. “The first pull I remember going to with my dad and my sister Lindsey (Genzlinger) was in Rock Valley. Ever since then, I kept going along because my dad was the president of the Great Plains Association. I just kept going along with them. I knew that I wanted to eventually do it someday.”
Dennis served as president of the Great Plains Association for three years. His love for tractor pulling has rubbed off on his children.
Daughter Lindsey served as a track worker during his time as the GPA president. The 28-year-old has yet to compete in an actual event, but Dennis said her time is coming.
“She hasn’t yet had the opportunity to compete,” Dennis said. “I told her this weekend that she’s next.”
While Lindsey has yet to compete, Beck has two other children who have made a name for themselves while competing.
“My son (Braden Kisor) and I shared a co-championship together. My other daughter (Katie LaPlante) was a pedal puller in her youth. She was a national qualifier in pedal pulling.”
Taryn placed in the Top Five during her first competition and is excited to compete in her next event this weekend.
When Taryn isn’t competing, she can be found working tractor pulling events for Nebraska Bush Pullers.
“I work the laser that’s set up at the end of the track,” she said. “I record the distances. If any competitor wants to see their distance, I’m always the first one to know what it is.”
Whether they are working, competing or simply watching, it’s safe to say that tractor pulling has become a family affair for Dennis Beck and his children.
“You could say my family has an obsession with pulling,” he said, “in one sort of way or another.”