ORR board to hold special meeting Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Rutland Media Center.The only item on the agenda is an executive session to offer a superintendent contract.The next meeting is Sunday at 4 p.m. with the location to be announced.