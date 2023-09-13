Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:09/12/23 05:59 CFS23-06192 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON09/12/23 07:28 CFS23-06193 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON09/12/23 07:57 CFS23-06194 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD ASHMONT RD MADISON09/12/23 11:08 CFS23-06195 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON09/12/23 11:48 CFS23-06196 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy 459TH AVE CHESTER09/12/23 11:49 CFS23-06197 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON09/12/23 11:53 CFS23-06198 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 234TH STREET WENTWORTH09/12/23 13:10 CFS23-06199 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON09/12/23 14:20 CFS23-06200 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON09/12/23 16:16 CFS23-06201 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON09/12/23 16:25 CFS23-06202 Fraud Report Taken MPD W CENTER ST MADISON09/12/23 18:01 CFS23-06204 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER09/12/23 18:24 CFS23-06205 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER09/12/23 18:51 CFS23-06206 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 460TH AVE WENTWORTH09/12/23 19:21 CFS23-06208 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/12/23 19:54 CFS23-06209 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 238TH ST NEAR SO DAK09/12/23 22:19 CFS23-06210 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON09/12/23 23:24 CFS23-06211 Suspicious Vehicle MPD NE 1ST ST MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Love Island' star Carsten Bergersen speaks at alma mater The Floral Shop is nearly in bloom News in Brief Prairie Fest brings out vendors, live music Spirit of Madison Band showcases "Under the Lights" performance Batting cages, archery range planned for SportsPlex Chrys Daniel felt 'everybody had a story' Remembering Chrys Daniel News in Brief Prep Football Roundup: Second ranked Trojans defeat Bulldogs 35-7 Follow us Facebook Twitter