Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/15/22 02:28 CFS22-00854 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

02/15/22 03:27 CFS22-00855 Suspicious Activity Arrest MPD MADISON

02/15/22 07:11 CFS22-00856 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

02/15/22 09:24 CFS22-00857 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.011604, -97.10543

02/15/22 09:42 CFS22-00858 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

02/15/22 10:43 CFS22-00859 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE

02/15/22 11:39 CFS22-00860 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

02/15/22 12:13 CFS22-00861 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.027249, -97.11935

02/15/22 12:29 CFS22-00862 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022797, -97.14190

02/15/22 13:14 CFS22-00863 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/15/22 13:17 CFS22-00864 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942993, -97.07416

02/15/22 13:20 CFS22-00865 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

02/15/22 14:00 CFS22-00866 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON

02/15/22 14:56 CFS22-00867 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022934, -97.14182

02/15/22 15:33 CFS22-00868 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON

02/15/22 17:49 CFS22-00869 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S UNION AVE

02/15/22 19:17 CFS22-00870 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

02/15/22 19:27 CFS22-00871 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 233RD ST WENTWORTH

02/15/22 20:46 CFS22-00872 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency 44.172752, -96.75978

02/15/22 21:20 CFS22-00873 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON

02/15/22 21:44 CFS22-00874 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 461ST AVE

02/15/22 21:46 CFS22-00875 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS 461ST AVE

02/15/22 22:15 CFS22-00876 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/15/22 23:10 CFS22-00877 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST

02/15/22 23:15 CFS22-00878 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 11TH ST MADISON

02/15/22 23:25 CFS22-00879 Vehicle Stolen MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

Total Records: 26