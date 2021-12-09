Students have received more than 40% of the federal funds received by Dakota State University to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some students would ask for less than we were willing to give,” said Denise Grayson, director of financial aid at DSU.
“We saw, basically, very practical requests,” Amy Crissinger, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, concurred.
Like other universities across the state, DSU received three rounds of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. Initially, the university received $810,918 through the CARES Act.
Later funding included $1,895,573 through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and $3,100,135 through the American Rescue Plan.
While the university has used $3,417,446 to cover a wide range of expenses, $2,389,180 has been – or, by spring, will have been – distributed to students across the Madison campus.
The CARES Act funding was primarily used to help students with expenses related to moving out of the dorms and transitioning to online classes, according to Grayson. Students who qualified, based on their financial aid applications, were contacted and invited to apply.
“It was just an online application,” Grayson said. Students could request between $250 and $750 to cover expenses in identified categories. They did not need to itemize these expenses or provide receipts.
“Surprisingly, they did not request the max,” she said.
Not only did students not ask for the maximum allowed, but some qualified students did not request funding. The report filed with the U.S. Department of Education indicated that 572 of the 963 qualified students applied for assistance and received funding.
The second round of funding was handled in much the same way, but the amount of the grants to eligible students increased, according to Grayson. They could request between $500 and $1,000.
With the second round of funding, 776 students met eligibility requirements and 427 requested funding, according to the report filed with the Department of Education.
DSU is currently in the process of dispersing the final round of funding. The initial funds were dispersed during the summer session, with additional funds dispersed in the fall and the final round expected to go out in the spring. For the ARP funds, the university used a different approach.
“We found the students who met the eligibility requirements and automatically dispersed the money to them,” Grayson said.
The amount students received was based on several factors, including their enrollment status. Students who were enrolled full-time received more than students who were enrolled part-time. Financial need was also taken into consideration.
Students received anywhere between $250 and $1,500 depending upon their need and enrollment status, according to Grayson.
Crissinger said the approach used at DSU was consistent with that used across regental universities in the state.
“We weren’t expecting the money,” she said about the first round of funding. “We put together a committee to come up with the criteria for dispersing it.”
They looked at the challenges students faced in moving out of dorms when the university closed and the technology challenges they faced when in-person classes moved online.
“Most students have a computer, but maybe they needed internet at home,” she said, using that as an example. In addition, school administrators knew that business closures had impacted some families financially. “The grants were a way to support students at a time when family support wasn’t as readily available,” Crissinger said.
While the pandemic has affected student enrollment, many of the university’s expenses related to the pandemic had more to do with the unique demands placed on the institution to keep students safe, according to Crissinger.
These included not only hand sanitizer in classrooms, cleaning supplies and COVID testing but also taking residence hall rooms off-line to quarantine and isolate students and providing those students with meals. The university used much of its funding for those types of expenses, she said.
“Anywhere you can say, ‘This is related to COVID’ or ‘We lost revenue related to COVID’,” Crissinger said, identifying the broad categories for which the university could use federal funds.