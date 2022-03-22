Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/21/22 00:00 CFS22-01517 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/21/22 03:37 CFS22-01519 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 43.812962, -97.06961

03/21/22 04:13 CFS22-01520 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.12032

03/21/22 07:56 CFS22-01521 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

03/21/22 09:25 CFS22-01522 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST

03/21/22 09:56 CFS22-01523 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.012518, -97.11152

03/21/22 15:50 CFS22-01525 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

03/21/22 16:04 CFS22-01526 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON

03/21/22 16:15 CFS22-01527 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

03/21/22 16:19 CFS22-01528 Traffic Stop Written Warning EMS SD HWY 19 MADISON

03/21/22 16:43 CFS22-01529 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

03/21/22 17:01 CFS22-01530 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 462ND AVE

03/21/22 18:05 CFS22-01531 Drugs Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 8TH ST MADISON

03/21/22 18:34 CFS22-01532 Alarm Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 7TH ST MADISON

03/21/22 19:35 CFS22-01533 Vandalism Report Taken MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

03/21/22 20:09 CFS22-01534 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST

03/21/22 20:28 CFS22-01535 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST BY LAZER CUT MADISON

03/21/22 20:36 CFS22-01536 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST

03/21/22 21:01 CFS22-01537 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/21/22 23:05 CFS22-01538 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 20