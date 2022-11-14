Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/13/22 00:00 CFS22-07352 Medical Patient Transported EMS N EGAN AVE MADISON11/13/22 02:03 CFS22-07353 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON11/13/22 05:52 CFS22-07354 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON11/13/22 09:41 CFS22-07355 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON11/13/22 10:13 CFS22-07356 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE11/13/22 11:09 CFS22-07357 Drugs Report Taken MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON11/13/22 12:50 CFS22-07358 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 5TH AVE CHESTER11/13/22 14:20 CFS22-07359 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON11/13/22 14:44 CFS22-07360 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON11/13/22 16:40 CFS22-07361 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON11/13/22 18:18 CFS22-07362 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON11/13/22 18:54 CFS22-07363 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH11/13/22 19:11 CFS22-07364 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH11/13/22 19:17 CFS22-07365 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON11/13/22 19:35 CFS22-07366 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 463RD AVE WENTWORTH11/13/22 20:18 CFS22-07367 Animal Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 1ST ST RUTLAND11/13/22 20:35 CFS22-07368 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N ANTELOPE AVE MADISON11/13/22 21:53 CFS22-07369 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Trojans blank Waldorf 13-0 in final game at Trojan Field Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores Russell Karim to speak at DSU; Global Entrepreneurship event open to the public Madison City Commissioners address concerns for 9th St. closure Chester School Board to meet Amanda Vacanti verbally commits to SDSU for softball O-R School Board meets Monday Law Enforcement Blotter County commission meeting is Tuesday Lt. Col. Heath Abraham: 'You have to also not quit' Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form