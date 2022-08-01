Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/31/22 00:01 CFS22-04768 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/31/22 00:01 CFS22-04768 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/31/22 00:02 CFS22-04769 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON
07/31/22 00:45 CFS22-04770 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 239TH ST CHESTER
07/31/22 01:51 CFS22-04771 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
07/31/22 02:02 CFS22-04772 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO 3RD ST CHESTER
07/31/22 02:28 CFS22-04773 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
07/31/22 04:05 CFS22-04774 Traffic Hazard Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34
07/31/22 07:02 CFS22-04775 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON
07/31/22 08:00 CFS22-04776 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/31/22 09:03 CFS22-04777 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 454TH AVE MADISON
07/31/22 09:47 CFS22-04778 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / 228TH ST MADISON
07/31/22 10:33 CFS22-04779 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control N UNION AVE MADISON
07/31/22 10:48 CFS22-04780 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
07/31/22 13:54 CFS22-04781 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/31/22 14:55 CFS22-04782 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
07/31/22 15:43 CFS22-04783 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON
07/31/22 15:52 CFS22-04784 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
07/31/22 16:44 CFS22-04785 Boating Incident Unit Cancelled Enroute LCSO WENTWORTH
07/31/22 16:57 CFS22-04786 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 465TH AVE NUNDA
07/31/22 18:03 CFS22-04787 Animal Found Information/Administrative S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
07/31/22 18:21 CFS22-04788 Boating Incident Handled By GF&P / US F&W MADISON
07/31/22 18:25 CFS22-04789 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SMITH DR WENTWORTH
07/31/22 19:18 CFS22-04790 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
07/31/22 19:34 CFS22-04791 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
07/31/22 20:34 CFS22-04792 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
07/31/22 21:07 CFS22-04793 Mental Completed/Settled by Phone
07/31/22 21:16 CFS22-04794 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/31/22 21:31 CFS22-04795 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
Total Records: 28
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.